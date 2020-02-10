STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leveraging digital technology to reimagine the workplace and the workforce of the future will be the focus of the ISG Future Workplace Summit, hosted by global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), in New York, March 9–10.

The day-and-a-half event, at the Convene WellSaid event space in midtown Manhattan, will examine how the future of work, the workplace and the workforce intersect, through plenary sessions, deep-dive breakouts, one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors and hands-on technology demonstrations in the ISG Innovation Lab.

“Technology promises to boost employee collaboration, increase efficiency, drive down costs and build stronger teams,” said Julie Fernandez, partner, ISG HR Technology. “But the workforce is changing. Today’s enterprises must attract, engage and retain employees with both technological and human-centered approaches. At our summit, some of the world’s leading enterprises will share how they manage their employees’ experience and foster a culture of collaboration among members of today’s evolving, digitally savvy workforce.”

Jeremy Balkin, head of innovation, HSBC Bank, and Nisreen Farhan, advisor, digital transformation for the International Monetary Fund, will deliver keynote presentations at the event. Additional speakers include Rachel Setton, director, employee engagement and communications, Chevron, who will participate in the panel discussion, “Succeeding in the New World of Work,” focusing on how to prepare for a continually changing workplace and talent ecosystem, and Christine Trodella, head of Americas, Workplace from Facebook, who will take part in “Transforming People & Data into a Meaningful Employee Experience,” a panel discussion that will look at how data and analytics can be used to assess and modify work processes, technologies and overall employee experience.

Jeff Martin, a member of the Workplace Experience team at Wells Fargo, will participate in the panel discussion, “Managing the Four Generations of Talent in 2025,” with ISG Partner Stacey Cadigan. With four generations of employees now working together, Martin and Cadigan will discuss how to adapt employee learning and development programs for an increasingly digital, global and mobile workforce, and explore the tools that can improve retention, engagement and satisfaction.

Another session, “Embracing the Cognitive Enterprise,” will look at how digital labor can work in concert with human labor to drive productivity by using cognitive automation to augment—rather than replace—humans. ISG Partner Scott Furlong will moderate the panel discussion with Peter Cavanaugh, ecosystem transformation leader at GE; Adrienne Rowe, head of workplace strategy and solutions for Merck, and Katy Rizo, manager, culture and engagement for Allegiant Air. The panelists will reveal how their companies are building a resilient culture despite constant change, preventing digital overload and using cognitive technologies to enhance workplace design.

“With physical and virtual teams collaborating daily, digital technologies drive work-life experience,” Furlong said. “This is a trend that will only intensify in the workplace of the future, where innovative workplace solutions will include the use of bots, wearables, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things to adapt in real-time to the needs of workers and the workplace.”

The agenda also features the ISG Startup Challenge, in which tech startup entrepreneurs will pitch their innovative business solutions and technologies to a panel of judges. Contestants include Angela Antony, CEO and founder of Scoutible, the world's first video game-based artificial intelligence for hiring that uses immersive mobile games to identify a person's unique cognitive and personality attributes through gameplay, and Corey Davis, founder and CEO of DaysToHappiness, a next-gen employee experience platform. The winner will be chosen through a live audience poll.

The ISG Workplace Summit is sponsored by HCL, Visier, ADP and Capgemini. Media partners include CIO Review and the International Association for Human Resource Information Management (IHRIM). An ISG Future Workplace Summit for the EMEA region will be held in London, May 5–6. For more information on the ISG Future Workplace Summit in New York, visit the event website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

