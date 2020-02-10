FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 December 2019

Fourth quarter 2019-10-01 – 2019-12-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 150 277 (141 148), an increase of 6,5%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 19 551

(17 456), where TEUR 6 541 of the increase is related to depreciation for adopted IFRS 16.

(17 456), where TEUR 6 541 of the increase is related to depreciation for adopted IFRS 16. The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

8 526 (12 642), an decrease of 32,6%.

8 526 (12 642), an decrease of 32,6%. The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

6 095 (12 122).

6 095 (12 122). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 1 822 (9 054).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,13 (0,67).

Period 2019-01-01 – 2019-12-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 616 448 (582 780), an increase of 5,8%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 128 037

(102 593), where TEUR 26 288 of the increase is related to depreciation for adopted IFRS 16.

(102 593), where TEUR 26 288 of the increase is related to depreciation for adopted IFRS 16. The operating profit of the Group was TEUR

84 905 (88 431), an decrease of 4,0%.

84 905 (88 431), an decrease of 4,0%. The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR

84 370 (88 521).

84 370 (88 521). The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 61 314 (67 429).

The adoption of IFRS 16 has resulted in an increase of assets (“Right-of-use assets, of MEUR 129 087) and liabilities. This growth in total assets is explaining the lower solvency rate 57,1% (70,9%).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 4,57 (5,01).

Dividend proposal and events after period closing

The Board proposes a dividend of 12,00 (12,00) Swedish Kronor, ”SEK”, per B-share and 1,2 (1,2) SEK per A-share. No significant events after period closing are noted.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2019-12-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

