FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG
Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 December 2019
Fourth quarter 2019-10-01 – 2019-12-31
Period 2019-01-01 – 2019-12-31
Dividend proposal and events after period closing
The Board proposes a dividend of 12,00 (12,00) Swedish Kronor, ”SEK”, per B-share and 1,2 (1,2) SEK per A-share. No significant events after period closing are noted.
Repurchase of own shares
As per 2019-12-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.
