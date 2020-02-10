New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Drive by Wire market was valued at USD 19.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.07% from 2019 to USD 36.38 Billion in 2026. Drive by wire systems refer to a type of technology that works in place of a traditional mechanical control system with the help of an electronic control unit. This system reduces a lot of moving components, thus reducing the weight of the vehicle. The rising demand for weight reduction of the vehicle will be another factor that will propagate the growth of the market over the forecasted period.
Rising demand for autonomous vehicles is being witnessed globally, which will further add up the growth of the demand for drive by wire systems. A factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of the systems. There are speculations amongst the minds of some customers about the perfect working of the drive by wire systems in comparison to mechanical components. This factor too can act as a restraining factor for the growth of the market.
The industry is expected to witness significant growth in the electric vehicles segment over the forecasted period on account of customers replacing conventional powered vehicles with electric powered vehicles. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to witness the fastest growth over the forecasted period on account of the same reason. Demand for premium and luxury vehicles with efficient controls is also increasing, especially in the Asia Pacific region, which is further adding up to the growth of the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Drive by Wire Market on the basis of Application, Sensor type, Component, Vehicle, Propulsion, and Region:
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Sensor type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Vehicle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Propulsion (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)
