BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named seven Sophos executives to its list of 2020 Channel Chiefs . Sophos is the most recognized IT security vendor on the prestigious list, which honors the channel’s best leaders for their influence with innovative solutions, strategies and partnerships.

“Sophos is leading the industry with the most advanced next-generation cybersecurity solutions that protect against sophisticated cyber threats and aggressive attacks,” said Michael Valentine, chief revenue officer at Sophos. “Sophos is meeting a critical need for solutions that automate and simplify threat protection, and led by our world-class team, we’re well positioned to execute on the massive market opportunity ahead of us.”



The selected Channel Chiefs include Valentine as well as Kendra Krause, senior vice president of global channels; John Keenan, vice president, Americas; Erin Malone, vice president of North America channel sales; Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP; Oscar Chavez-Arrieta, vice president, Latin America; and Allison Clarke, director of global channel programs.



Valentine and Krause are also honored on CRN’s list of the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs for the seventh and fourth consecutive years. This exclusive list recognizes the industry’s most elite executives who lead, influence, innovate, and disrupt the IT channel.

“The Sophos Partner Program introduces an unbeatable competitive advantage for managed service providers and resellers to expand market opportunities and grow their businesses,” said Krause. “We’re arming partners with the best cybersecurity solutions, technical expertise and deep knowledge of the evolving threat landscape. I accept this award on behalf of our trusted partners, who are on the front lines delivering critical security management services that customers demand.”

Sophos is the only security vendor maintaining leadership in network and endpoint security with its powerful next-generation XG Firewall and Intercept X solutions. Sophos’ comprehensive portfolio is easily managed on Sophos Central , and solutions automatically share information and respond to attacks through Sophos’ unique Synchronized Security approach. Sophos Managed Threat Response introduces a further evolved approach to proactive security protection, fusing Sophos’ consistently top-rated endpoint protection and intelligent EDR with a team of security experts for fully-managed threat hunting, detection and response.

“The IT channel is undergoing constant evolution to meet customer demands and changing business environments,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Channel Chiefs work tirelessly, leading the industry forward through superior partner programs and strategies with a focus on helping solution providers transform and grow. Our team here at The Channel Company congratulates these outstanding individuals for their dedication to the channel.”

The 2020 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs and in the February 2020 issue of CRN.

About Sophos

As a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, Sophos protects more than 400,000 organizations of all sizes in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by SophosLabs - a global threat intelligence and data science team - Sophos' cloud-native and AI-enhanced solutions secure endpoints (laptops, servers and mobile devices) and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques, including automated and active-adversary breaches, ransomware, malware, exploits, data exfiltration, phishing, and more. The award-winning Sophos Central cloud-based platform integrates Sophos' entire portfolio of best-of-breed products, from the Intercept X endpoint solution to the XG Firewall, into a single system called Synchronized Security. Sophos products are exclusively available through a global channel of more than 53,000 partners and Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Sophos also makes its innovative commercial technologies available to consumers via Sophos Home . The company is headquartered in Oxford, U.K., and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH.” More information is available at www.sophos.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

