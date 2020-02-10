New York, New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the sun shines all year round in Malta, the Spring season is one of the best times to visit this hidden gem of the Mediterranean. One of the endless highlights of the Maltese Islands at this time are the many diverse and colorful festivals and events, ranging from the spectacular International Fireworks Festival to music festivals and scenic marathons.





Malta International Fireworks Festival

While visiting Malta, visitors will not want to miss the opportunity to witness this amazing fireworks spectacle that takes place from April 18-30, 2020. Each night, fireworks designed by local and foreign companies compete for Pyromusical awards. Accompanied by music, the fireworks take place in three venues, Valletta's Grand Harbour, Marsaxlokk, and Gozo, providing a lively and colorful display in the Maltese skies. For a prime view, stand near the Grand Harbor Hotel, Upper Barrakka Gardens and the Barriera Wharf area in Valletta.





Valletta Concours D’Elegance

Malta is well known internationally for its local collection of Classic and Vintage cars. Car aficionados will enjoy this unique event that showcases exquisite classic and vintage cars from both local collectors as well as those from all over the world. The Valletta Concours d’Elegance takes place Valletta’s historic St. George’s Square on May 31.





Marathons

For active visitors, marathons are a great way to get a workout in while being rewarded with the scenic landscape of the beautiful Maltese Islands.





Malta Marathon - this yearly event happening on March 1, 2020, is perfect for avid runners who will race through towns from Mdina to Sliema, there is also a half marathon and walkathon for a more laid back option.

Gozo Half Marathon - On April 25-26, 2020, take part in Malta’s oldest road race and discover the natural beauty of the island of Gozo.





Enjoy Music in Malta

Malta’s medley of music festivals will appeal to guests of all ages and music tastes.





Lost & Found Festival - April 30 - May 3, 2020, enjoy a pre-summer party on the sunny island of Malta including an electronic dance lineup.

Earth Garden - June 4 - June 7, 2020 kickoff summer with a 4-day music festival at the National Park offering a variety of genres over six music stages.

GĦANAFEST - June 6 - June 13, 2020 experience traditional Maltese folk music from both local and international artists that the whole family can enjoy.





For more information about spring events in Malta, please see visitmalta.com





