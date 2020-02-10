Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leading 5G Applications, Services and Solutions for Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Segments 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where will 5G generate the best return on investment? That is the question that every pragmatic investor and industry constituent is asking.



This research provides a comprehensive evaluation of apps and services poised to benefit from the introduction and ongoing operation of 5G networks and services. It includes forecasts for revenue, users, apps, services, and more for the following leading 5G apps and services:

This research evaluates the Voice over 5G (Vo5G) market including companies, technologies, strategies, and solutions. It assesses the market potential and outlook for many Vo5G supported applications and services including enhancements to existing solutions as well as completely new user experiences and use case scenarios. It also evaluates how 5G will support various next-generation immersive apps and services such as VR. This includes detailed Vo5G market forecasts for all major equipment, application, and industry segments.

This research provides an in-depth assessment of the Virtual Reality market including analysis of VR ecosystem and role of value chain partners, emerging business models and evolution of VR monetization, VR component market (devices, software, hardware, platforms), and key VR growth drivers, market challenges, and emerging opportunities.

This research evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. It provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this research includes V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. It also covers ADA type including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. It includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas.

This research also evaluates the Autonomous Vehicle market including leading vendors, strategies, product and service offerings. It evaluates autonomous vehicles by autonomy level, powertrain type, components, and supporting technologies. It also evaluates the impact of major technologies on autonomous vehicle market such as 5G, AI, Mobile Edge Computing, IoT, data analytics, and smart building integration. It provides global and regional forecasts for the autonomous vehicle market including hardware, software, and services along with emerging technologies. It also covers major consumer and commercial categories including personal vehicles, shared vehicles (ride sharing and shared vehicles/partial ownership.

This research also evaluates the Aerial Drone and UAV market including enabling technologies, solutions, applications and services. It assesses the market outlook and provides detailed forecasts for revenue and deployment globally, regionally, and within major countries. It provides market analysis and forecasts for all key Unmanned Aircraft Systems including drone hardware includes fixed wing drones, rotary bland drones, nano-drones, and hybrid drones. Commercial drone market segments assessed include Energy and Propulsion, Automation Systems, Collision Avoidance Systems, Cyber Security, On-board (distributed) Data Processing, and Distributed Communications (communication data links and radio.

This research also evaluates the Cloud Robotics market including technologies, companies, strategies, use cases, and solutions. It provides global and regional forecasts for Cloud Robotics apps, services, and components. Forecasts include the market outlook for Cloud Services support of Cloud Robotics including Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Robotics as a Service (RaaS). Forecasting for Cloud Robotics by deployment model is also included covering Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and Community Cloud.

This research also evaluates the emerging role of Teleoperation and Telerobotics in Industrial Automation, including the impact in different industry verticals and technology sectors. It provides market forecasts for IIoT Teleoperation and Telerobotics systems, services, and solutions. It also evaluates the role of Digital Twin technology in teleoperation and telerobotics. It also addresses the role and importance of 5G New Radio (NR) for industrial automation, especially for private 5G networks.

This research assesses smart cities solutions including how 5G will support other technologies to transform the administration and support of living and working environments in leading urban areas. This research includes analysis of market factors driving smart city solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use. It also includes digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics as a catalyst for smart city growth.

This research evaluates 5G NR and the market outlook for private wireless networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission critical enterprise applications and services. It evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions. It also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. It provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.

5G networks provide much higher data rates (in a range of several gigabits per second) as compared to 4G/LTE. Equally important, 5G will provide ultra-low latency (less than 1-millisecond delay) required for certain portable and mobile apps and services such as industrial automation, robotics, haptic Internet, and virtual reality. 5G New Radio (5GNR) will support Ultra-Reliable and Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) for both mission-critical services and latency-sensitive consumer services.



The use cases for future 5G enabled applications and services are many and varied in terms of type, industry vertical focus, and requirements. Communication service providers must take into account use case-specific requirements and parameters, which at the highest level is broken down into three distinct 5G service categories as follows:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB): Mobile broadband based apps including video watching, browsing, mobile office/productivity, and cloud-based gaming.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC): Augmented reality, virtual reality, telepresence (includes holographic calling), teleoperation/telerobotics, autonomous vehicles, UAV/drone operation, public safety, smart buildings, and other latency-sensitive applications

Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC): 5G will facilitate a highly scalable M2M network for many IoT applications, particularly those that do not require high bandwidth.

While there will be many consumer-oriented 5G apps and services, the high ROI areas will be focused on business solutions. One of the key areas is private wireless for enterprise and industrial networks, which will be a dominant trend for decades to come as primary enterprise and industrial segments seek to gain more control and reduce dependency upon carriers networks.



Private networks will leverage LTE and 5G for internal/onsite coverage as well as intra-company communications between business locations including smart buildings, factories, and other facilities. Spectrum to deploy private LTE and 5G networks includes licensed, unlicensed, and shared to regionally dedicated.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a65r2s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900