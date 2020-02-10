Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Registration of Veterinary Vaccines in the USA and Canada" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course will cover some of the most complex yet fundamental aspects of veterinary vaccines licensing by USDA and CFIA including the phased submission process as well as the format and content specifications for the required dossier components.
Veterinary biological products, including vaccines, are regulated independently of veterinary pharmaceuticals and topical insecticides/pesticides in Canada and the USA. Three different acts, with associated regulations and guidance, govern the three different product categories, with the result that regulation is quite dissimilar. The requirements for licensing of vaccines with USDA and CFIA are also significantly different from those for licensing of vaccines in the individual EU member states, or centrally in the EU.
This intensive one-day course will explain the licensing process for vaccines with USDA and CFIA, and will provide comprehensive insight into the requirements to achieve a successful application. The programme will address the transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission, which will be beneficial in planning your regulatory strategy.
Benefits of Attending
This programme will be key to all those working with veterinary vaccines who require an understanding of the licensing process in the USA and Canada
Agenda
Regulatory framework for veterinary vaccines in Canada and USA
Requirements for a US Veterinary Biologics Product License
Transferability of EU dossiers for USDA submission
Recent changes to the regulations and guidance
Permits, establishment licence and inspections
