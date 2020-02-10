New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Grid-scale Battery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849728/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing ess demand from utilities. In addition, increasing installation of microgrids is anticipated to boost the growth of the global grid-scale battery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global grid-scale battery market is segmented as below:



Battery Type

Lithium-Based

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

EMEA

The Americas



Key Trends for global grid-scale battery market growth

This study identifies increasing installation of microgrids as the prime reasons driving the global grid-scale battery market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global grid-scale battery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global grid-scale battery market, including some of the vendors such as ABB Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., NGK Insulators Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. and Tesla Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





