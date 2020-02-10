PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routeware, Inc., a leading provider of “smart-city” fleet automation solutions for waste haulers and municipalities, today announced they have acquired CCS (Core Computing Solutions, Inc). Market-leading levels of customer satisfaction and innovation have established CCS as a prominent provider of billing and route management systems for waste management companies.



The purchase of CCS, based in Jacksonville, Florida, expands Routeware’s portfolio of solutions that provide integrated end-to-end automation of municipal and private waste fleet operations. Routeware CEO, Tom Malone, stated “In addition to a shared zeal for quality solutions and exceptional customer service, CCS and Routeware already share a seamless data connection between products. Unlike some companies who cannot say when or if acquired products will ever interconnect, we offer products that already work together.”

CCS CEO Nate Piersall said, “Our team is very excited to form this union with Routeware and the portfolio of “best-in-class” products it brings to our clients. Offering a one-stop-shop for leading-edge technologies in a single platform has always been a dream and today it has been realized for our users. This is a total win for our clients who get a much larger organization behind us plus access to leading-edge technologies like route optimization and onboard video/sensors.“

Tom Malone will remain as CEO of Routeware Global. Nate Piersall will assume the role of President of CCS. CCS will continue to operate in Jacksonville, Florida as a semi-autonomous company under Routeware Global.

Malone added: “CCS is simply an outstanding company with an impressive customer base. The addition of Nate and his team to Routeware Global makes both companies significantly stronger.”

About Routeware, Inc.

Routeware helps fleet operators increase billable revenue and improve the productivity of drivers via a powerful combination of on-board computer devices (including peripherals such as photo and video cameras, scale sensors, and actuator sensors) and software that communicates critical information in real-time to and from the back office. With Routeware fleet service automation, customers monitor, automate, and optimize routes resulting in effective driver coaching, efficient routes, higher customer satisfaction, and lower costs. The portfolio of companies that make up Routeware Global are Routeware, Inc., WebAspx, Inc., RouteOptix, Inc, Andrews Software, Inc., and Core Computing Solutions, Inc.

About Core Computing Solutions, Inc.

Core Computing Solutions, Inc. offers a comprehensive turn-key solution from a single vendor approach: EnCore Back Office, Web Portal and eMobile. These platforms allow waste and recycling companies to create, bill, and manage customer accounts, build and manage recurring collection routes, dispatch on call services, perform real-time route and service management, weigh and track materials, track and allocate inventory, as well as report on every aspect of a company’s financial and operational activity. www.ccscorp.com

ROUTEWARE, INC.

16525 SW 72nd Avenue

Portland, OR 97224

CORE COMPUTING SOLUTIONS, INC.



4685 Sunbeam Rd, Suite 203

Jacksonville, FL 32257

www.ccscorp.com