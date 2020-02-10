New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849727/?utm_source=GNW
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by popularity of wearable devices as a payment method. In addition, emergence of hybrid smartwatch market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global wearable technology market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global wearable technology market is segmented as below:
Product
Smartwatches
Wireless Headphones
HMDs
Smart Bands
Smart Clothing
Smart Glasses
Smart Rings
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global wearable technology market growth
This study identifies emergence of hybrid smartwatch market as the prime reasons driving the global wearable technology market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global wearable technology market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global wearable technology market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp. and Xiaomi Corp. .
