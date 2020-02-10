New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wearable Technology Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849727/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global wearable technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by popularity of wearable devices as a payment method. In addition, emergence of hybrid smartwatch market is anticipated to boost the growth of the global wearable technology market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global wearable technology market is segmented as below:



Product

Smartwatches

Wireless Headphones

HMDs

Smart Bands

Smart Clothing

Smart Glasses

Smart Rings

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global wearable technology market growth

This study identifies emergence of hybrid smartwatch market as the prime reasons driving the global wearable technology market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global wearable technology market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global wearable technology market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Vuzix Corp. and Xiaomi Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





