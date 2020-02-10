February 10, 2020
Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital
and the total number of voting rights
(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)
|Stop date of information
|Total number of shares forming the share capital
|
Total number of voting rights
|January 31, 2020
|8.937.085
|
Gross total voting rights:
15.424.521
Net* total voting rights:
15.362.095
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights
Attachment
VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE
Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE
UK_Publication mensuelle VPM 31012020FILE URL | Copy the link below
vranken.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: