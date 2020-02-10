CONSOLE AI configuration software is the smart way to design a CONVERGE Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built in – making AV practitioners more efficient by saving time.

CONSOLE AI configuration software is the smart way to design a CONVERGE Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built in – making AV practitioners more efficient by saving time.

The CONVERGE Bluetooth Expander allows NFC Tap-to-pair allows fast and simple connectivity with mobile devices.

The CONVERGE Bluetooth Expander allows NFC Tap-to-pair allows fast and simple connectivity with mobile devices.

COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a great room solution that dramatically enhances the audio experience for any cloud-collaboration application such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, and Webex™, without the need for a DSP mixer.

COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a great room solution that dramatically enhances the audio experience for any cloud-collaboration application such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, Zoom™, and Webex™, without the need for a DSP mixer.

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) today announced the European market introduction of four new audio and video product offerings at ISE 2020 at Booth #11-D130 in the RAI Centre: COLLABORATE® Versa Pro CT, CONVERGE® Bluetooth Expander, CONSOLE™ AI configuration software, and CONVERGENCE™ AV Network Manager.



COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is an unbeatable new product offering that includes a Huddle DSP mixer as well as a compatible and patented Beamforming Celing Tile Mic Array, the BMA CTH. It is a perfect fit for small- to-medium sized rooms that need exceptional collaboration performance at an unbeatable price.

The COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT is a great room solution for Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) collaboration using any cloud-based service such as COLLABORATE Space, Microsoft® Teams, WebEx™, Zoom™, and more.



For more information about the COLLABORATE Versa Pro CT, please click here .

The CONVERGE Bluetooth Expander enables Bluetooth audio conferencing and streaming from mobile devices to ClearOne’s CONVERGE Pro 2 and Huddle Audio DSPs.



NFC Tap-to-Pair allows fast and simple connectivity with mobile devices, and the Bluetooth pair name can be customized for easy conference room identification.

The module’s Bluetooth 3.0 compliant interface and P-Link makes wiring easy on both CONVERGE Pro 2 and Huddle systems. It features wall-mount design for convenient room access (single-gang electrical box), and it has a great range of up to 150 feet (45 meters).

For more information about the CONVERGE Bluetooth Expander, please click here .

CONSOLE AI configuration software is the smart way to design a CONVERGE Pro Audio system with Audio Intelligence built in – making AV practitioners more efficient by saving time.



A new AI Workflow Checklist guides you as you build your system to make sure that you never miss a step; and the innovative AI Project Audit checks your design and reports errors and warnings to alert you of potential problems.

For more information about CONSOLE AI configuration software, please click here .

CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager is a unified AV network management platform to monitor, control, and audit ClearOne Pro Audio and Video products and services.



Remote real-time system access provides network administrators at-a-glance and all-inclusive dashboard views. Two levels of access are available — a secure administrator level for full access and a viewer level for monitoring by multiple users.

The powerful and elegant user interface runs on any browser from desktop to mobile, and supports both Windows and Linux OS platforms for seamless IT integration.

For more information about CONVERGENCE AV Network Manager, please click here .





About ClearOne



ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

###





Attachments

Contact: Bob Griffin Griffin360 +1 212 481 3456 x16 bob@griffin360.com