New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heavy Fuel Oil Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849725/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global heavy fuel oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising seaborne trade activites. In addition, development of scrubber technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the global heavy fuel oil market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global heavy fuel oil market is segmented as below:



End-user

Shipping, Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global heavy fuel oil market growth

This study identifies development of scrubber technology as the prime reasons driving the global heavy fuel oil market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global heavy fuel oil market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global heavy fuel oil market, including some of the vendors such as BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Neste Oyj, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Qatar Petroleum, Rosneft Oil Co., Royal Dutch Shell Plc and TOTAL SA .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849725/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001