Netcompany Group A/S (the "Company" or "Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received today pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from FMR LLC, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

FMR LLC, Wilmington USA has informed the Company, that FMR LLC as of 7 February 2020 indirectly holds 3,770,683 shares and voting rights, each with a nominal value of DKK 1, corresponding to 7.54% of the total share capital and the total voting rights of the Company.

The shares are held directly by (i) FIAM LLC, which is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, which in turn is controlled by FMR LLC, (ii) FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, which is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, which is controlled by FMR LLC, (iii) Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, which is controlled by FMR LLC and (iv) Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, which is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC which is controlled by FMR LLC.

FMR LLC, Wilmington USA has informed the Company that the direct holding of Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is now below 5% as Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC holds 4.59% of the shares and voting rights.



