Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

 

10.02.2020 at 18:30

 

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.02.2020

Date 10.02.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 27,000  
Average price/share 24.0508 EUR
Highest price/share 24.2400 EUR
Lowest price/share 23.8800 EUR
Total price 649,371.60 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 10.02.2020:

  VALMT 273,096  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

For more information, please contact:

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403


