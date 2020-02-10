February 10, 2020 11:30 ET

Valmet Oyj NOTIFICATION

10.02.2020 at 18:30

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 10.02.2020

Date 10.02.2020 Exchange transaction Buy Share class VALMT Amount 27,000 Average price/share 24.0508 EUR Highest price/share 24.2400 EUR Lowest price/share 23.8800 EUR Total price 649,371.60 EUR

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 10.02.2020:

VALMT 273,096

