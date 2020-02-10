New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has appointed Irina Adler as a Managing Director in its Consumer Retail Group. Ms. Adler provides strategic and financial advice to companies in the beauty, personal care, household care and health & wellness industries globally. She joins an established team focused on the consumer and retail sectors that includes Managing Directors Cathy Leonhardt, David Shiffman, Jeff Derman and Michael Gottschalk. “The addition of Irina further extends our reach into the beauty and health & wellness markets,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of PJ SOLOMON. “Our competitive advantage has always been our unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover. In Irina we are adding a seasoned banker that lives and breathes consumer and retail and that has worked on some of the most significant beauty and health & wellness transactions in recent memory.” Select transactions on which Ms. Adler has advised include the largest ever beauty merger, beauty IPO, direct-selling merger, household care company sale and pure-play branded vitamin business sale. She has previously advised companies including Atrium Innovations, Colgate-Palmolive, Coty, e.l.f. Beauty, Estée Lauder, Guthy-Renker, Natura &Co, Nature’s Bounty, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Unilever and WW International, among others. Prior to joining PJ SOLOMON, Ms. Adler spent ten years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as a Managing Director in the Global Consumer & Retail Group. Ms. Adler began her career at Citigroup as an Analyst in the Consumer & Retail Group. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business and graduated summa cum laude. About PJ SOLOMON Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE, a top 10 European and a top 20 global bank. For further information visit PJSOLOMON.com.

