Our reports on global waste to energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization. In addition, rising popularity of integrated waste management systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the global waste to energy market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global waste to energy market is segmented as below:



Technology

Thermal

Biological

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global waste to energy market growth

This study identifies rising popularity of integrated waste management systems as the prime reasons driving the global waste to energy market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global waste to energy market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global waste to energy market, including some of the vendors such as Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., China Everbright International Ltd., Covanta Holding Corp., Electricité de France SA, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Keppel Corp. Ltd., SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc. and Wheelabrator Technologies Inc. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





