Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 7 August 2019, Ageas reports the purchase of 48,886 Ageas shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 03-02-2020 until 07-02-2020.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 03-02-2020 15,000 749,271 49.95 49.53 50.32 04-02-2020 11,386 578,279 50.79 50.42 51.24 05-02-2020 7,500 385,322 51.38 50.86 51.66 06-02-2020 7,500 390,138 52.02 51.80 52.38 07-02-2020 7,500 387,006 51.60 51.36 51.88 Total 48,886 2,490,016 50.94 49.53 52.38

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 19 August 2019, Ageas has bought back 1,841,286 shares for a total amount of EUR 95,008,159. This corresponds to 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

