Clermont-Ferrand, February 10, 2020
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE
Michelin published its 2019 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 10, 2020.
The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website (https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/annual-results)
The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:
Michelin
BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE
