Clermont-Ferrand, February 10, 2020


AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE

Michelin published its 2019 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 10, 2020.

The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website (https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/annual-results)

The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:

  • Press Release
  • Slideshow
  • Report of the Managing Partners
  • Financial Highlights
  • Consolidated Financial Statements

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes Dechaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand
France

 

