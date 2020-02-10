Clermont-Ferrand, February 10, 2020



AVAILABILITY OF THE 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS GUIDE

Michelin published its 2019 Annual Results Guide on its website today, February 10, 2020.

The document is available for consultation in the Finance section of the Company’s website ( https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/annual-results )

The Annual Results Guide contains the following documents:

Press Release

Slideshow

Report of the Managing Partners

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Financial Statements

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

23, Place des Carmes Dechaux

63000 Clermont-Ferrand

France

Attachment