Clermont-Ferrand, le 10 février 2020


MISE À DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2019

Le 10 février 2020, Michelin a mis en ligne sur son site internet son Guide des Comptes 2019.

Il peut être consulté sur la rubrique Finance du site internet de la Société  (https://www.michelin.com/finance/informations-reglementees/resultats-annuels)

Ce Guide des Comptes comprend :

  • Le communiqué de presse
  • La présentation des résultats annuels
  • Le rapport de gestion du gérant
  • Les chiffres clés
  • Les états financiers consolidés

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes Dechaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand

 

Pièce jointe