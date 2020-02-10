Clermont-Ferrand, le 10 février 2020
MISE À DISPOSITION DU GUIDE DES COMPTES 2019
Le 10 février 2020, Michelin a mis en ligne sur son site internet son Guide des Comptes 2019.
Il peut être consulté sur la rubrique Finance du site internet de la Société (https://www.michelin.com/finance/informations-reglementees/resultats-annuels)
Ce Guide des Comptes comprend :
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
23, Place des Carmes Dechaux
63000 Clermont-Ferrand
