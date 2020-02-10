REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix , the company helping enterprises accelerate innovation through DataOps , today announced that the Delphix DataOps Platform has been recognized as the Best DevOps Security Platform in the 2020 Tech Ascension Awards . The awards committee found that the Delphix platform uniquely accelerates the delivery of secure, compliant data; ensures DevOps velocity, and mitigates security concerns.



In a world where teams need to deliver software faster than ever before, businesses are adopting DevOps—and increasingly DataOps—to accelerate development. Businesses need to deliver data at high speeds but also face pressure to protect sensitive data amid the continued rise of breaches and emerging privacy regulations (e.g. GDPR and CCPA). This adds complexity, overhead, and slowness to managing and delivering data.

The Delphix platform accelerates software development and enables digital transformation in the enterprise by giving application teams self-service access to secure, production-quality data environments. Today, hundreds of the world’s most influential brands—such as Morgan Stanley, Molina Health, StubHub, and HP—rely on the Delphix platform to fuel their most important digital transformation initiatives and stay competitive while minimizing risk.

“Data problems cost companies millions, but it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Founder, and CEO of Delphix. “With our DataOps platform, companies can secure their data, accelerate development, and reduce infrastructure costs. Instead of slowing down innovation, information security teams now have a security solution that actually accelerates application releases.”

The Tech Ascension Awards recognized the very best innovations in SecOps, DevOps and container technology. In the inaugural round of the Tech Ascension Awards, over 50 cutting-edge companies submitted their products, and only a handful of companies were selected that stood above the rest. The Tech Ascension awards judged applicants based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The class-leading vendors that received recognition from the Tech Ascension Awards have proven their technology solves critical industry challenges and produces invaluable business outcomes for their customers.

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix DataOps Platform gives teams self-service access to secure data environments to fuel application development and analytics while minimizing data risk. For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About the Tech Ascension Awards

The Tech Ascension Awards elevate companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technology that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners rise above the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and receive validation from an independent organization. Applicants are judged based on technology innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance stats, and competitive differentiators. The awards recognize leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For information about the Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com .

Alex Plant