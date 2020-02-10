New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849723/?utm_source=GNW
Our reports on global automotive audio amplifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences. In addition, growing popularity of class d audio amplifiers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive audio amplifier market as well.
Market Segmentation
The global automotive audio amplifier market is segmented as below:
application
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Geographic segmentation
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global automotive audio amplifier market growth
This study identifies growing popularity of class d audio amplifiers as the prime reasons driving the global automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global automotive audio amplifier market
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive audio amplifier market, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc. and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
