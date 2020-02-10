New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Audio Amplifier Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849723/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global automotive audio amplifier market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences. In addition, growing popularity of class d audio amplifiers is anticipated to boost the growth of the global automotive audio amplifier market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global automotive audio amplifier market is segmented as below:



application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global automotive audio amplifier market growth

This study identifies growing popularity of class d audio amplifiers as the prime reasons driving the global automotive audio amplifier market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global automotive audio amplifier market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global automotive audio amplifier market, including some of the vendors such as Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., STMicroelectronics NV, Texas Instruments Inc. and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corp. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





