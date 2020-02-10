CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirantis , the open cloud company, announced today that it has been listed as a finalist in the Global Mobile Awards for Best Mobile Innovation for Emerging Markets for its work with Magma Open Source Wi-Fi Packet Core.



In September, Mirantis announced it was helping bring the converged access gateway software platform Magma, an open source initiative by Facebook, to mobile operators around the world. Mirantis has worked to integrate, test and certify Magma with Mirantis’ Kubernetes-based edge infrastructure offering, called MCP Edge .

“It’s an honor to be shortlisted for this prestigious award,” said Dave Van Everen, SVP of Marketing, Mirantis. “We see our nomination as confirmation of the tremendous impact that open source networking innovations can have on mobile operators across all markets and the people and businesses they serve.”

Mirantis Cloud Platform (MCP), integrated with Magma, enables mobile network operators to offload cellular data to Wi-Fi at the network edge. The open source packet core seamlessly integrates with the Mobile Network Operators’ (MNO) existing 4G evolved packet core (EPC) back end and extends its capabilities, making it possible to federate multiple wireless technologies into a single, existing mobile packet core of a service provider. With Magma running on MCP Edge infrastructure, MNOs can not only deploy containerized services and applications, they can also extend their cellular networks, federate services from other ISPs, and launch new Wi-Fi services.

The Global Mobile Awards aims to “recognise and honour the individuals, the teams, the organisations and the partnerships which have changed the meaning of what it is to be connected.” The winners will be announced at a ceremony during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

About Mirantis

Mirantis helps enterprises move to the cloud on their own terms, delivering a true cloud experience on any infrastructure, powered by Kubernetes. The company uses a unique as-a-service model, empowering developers to build, share and run their applications anywhere - from public cloud to hybrid cloud to the edge. Mirantis serves many of the world’s leading enterprises, including Adobe, Cox Communications, DocuSign, Reliance Jio, STC, Vodafone, and Volkswagen. Learn more at www.mirantis.com .

