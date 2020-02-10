NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global micro-mobility market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period with its market size was valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2018.



Industry Insights by Requirement (First and Last Mile, and Short Distance), by Location (Tracks, Road, and Footpath), by Application (Private and Commercial), by Mode of Transport (Electric Scooters, Electric Skateboards, Shared Bicycles, Bicycles, and Others)

Smart cities and smart workplace will bring ample new opportunities for micro-mobility in the near future. The developed infrastructure will have defined e-scooter and bicycle parking areas. This will further boost the use of such mode of transport for short trips within the radius.

Electric scooter held the largest share in the micro-mobility market in 2018

On the basis of mode of transport, the market is segmented into electric scooters, electric skateboards, shared bicycles, bicycles and others. Among these, electric scooter captures major market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at significant pace. Since, e-scooters support negligible carbon emission and being motor operated offers ease of use.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 175 pages of report, “ Global Micro-Mobility Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Requirement (First and Last Mile, and Short Distance), by Location (Tracks, Road, and Footpath), by Application (Private and Commercial), by Mode of Transport (Electric Scooters, Electric Skateboards, Shared Bicycles, Bicycles, and Others) ”

Geography Insight

Geographically, US, European Union and China are major regions contributing to the micro-mobility market in terms of revenue as well as company’s penetration. Besides, micro-mobility pricing in China is around five-times less than in US. And therefore, the revenue generated from the region is comparatively less and is still in growing phase. Further, around 50 million people in US travel using bicycle on regular basis and similar trend is rising in other two regions as well. These trends are expected to drive the micro-mobility market in the region.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global micro-mobility market are Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., Easymile SAS, Floatility GmbH, LimeBike, Scoot Network, Skip Transportation, Spin Scooters, Sway Mobility, and Zagster.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the requirement type, first and last mile segment together captures largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period.

Of all the location, the road attributed for the foremost share in the micro-mobility market in 2018.

Among all the application, the commercial application has major market share in the micro-mobility market in 2018.

Of all mode of transport, electric scooter captures major market share in the micro-mobility market in 2018.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global micro-mobility market on the basis of requirement, location, application, mode of transport, and region.

Global Micro-Mobility Market Coverage

Requirement Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

First and Last Mile

Short Distance

Location Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Tracks

Road

Footpath

Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Private

Commercial

Mode of Transport Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Electric Scooters

Electric Skateboards

Shared Bicycles

Bicycles

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Micro-Mobility Market by Region

North America

By Requirement

By Location

By Application

By Mode of Transport

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Requirement

By Location

By Application

By Mode of Transport

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Requirement

By Location

By Application

By Mode of Transport

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Requirement

By Location

By Application

By Mode of Transport

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

Global Electric Vehicle Communication Controller Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric vehicle communication controller market is expected to reach USD 374.1 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.6% during the forecast period. The global electric vehicle communication controller market is growing at a noteworthy pace, due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicle and several government initiatives taken across the globe. Among the vehicle type segment, passenger cars contribute major share to the market. With the occurrence of high-power batteries in the automotive industry, the demand for fast charging has accelerated rapidly. This, as a result, will boost the demand for fast charging type in the passenger vehicle sector.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-vehicle-communication-controller-market

Global Electric Vehicle Component Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric vehicle component market was valued at USD 22.5 billion in 2018. Government support for electric vehicle adoption, increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas emission, and reducing cost of components, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global electric vehicle component market are Siemens AG, DENSO Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Tesla Inc., Hitachi Ltd., ABB Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., BYD Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and LG Innotek Co. Ltd.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-vehicle-component-market

Global Electric Bus Charging Station Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global electric bus charging station market is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric buses in public transportation system, supporting government initiatives and schemes, and growing investment towards charging station infrastructure, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/automotive-transportation/electric-bus-charging-station-market

