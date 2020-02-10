New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Probiotic Drinks Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849719/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of probiotic drinks. In addition, prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management is anticipated to boost the growth of the global probiotic drinks market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global probiotic drinks market is segmented as below:



Product

Dairy Drinks

Juice Drinks

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global probiotic drinks market growth

This study identifies prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management as the prime reasons driving the global probiotic drinks market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global probiotic drinks market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global probiotic drinks market, including some of the vendors such as Bio-K Plus International Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd., Danone SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Harmless Harvest Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, NextFoods Inc., PepsiCo Inc. and Yakult Honsa Co. Ltd. .



