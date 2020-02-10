NEWTON, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced the appointment of two new executives: Andrea G. Mulligan, head of customer success, and Marc F. Schultz, head of Data Privacy and Security. The new members add depth and experience to the company’s leadership team as the guest experience platform company scales and expands beyond loyalty to encompass CRM, stored value and online ordering. The data available on each end-customer continues to increase exponentially in the restaurant and convenience store market. Mulligan and Schultz bolster customer relations and product security, respectively.

“Both Andrea and Marc are important additions to the Paytronix team,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Experience in their respective industries will help Paytronix customers quickly enjoy the value the platform brings while resting assured that the data within is being kept safe from bad actors, specifically as digital payments become the norm.”

Andrea Mulligan brings more than 25 years of experience in helping customers maximize the value they derive from software as a service (SaaS) engagements. At Paytronix, she will lead its team of 57 world-class customer success team members who are responsible for implementing and onboarding new customers and accelerating value creation for all customers. Mulligan comes to Paytronix from Pica9 where she was vice president, customer success. Prior to that, she was founder and CEO of Sophity LLC, which provides products and services to the IT consulting industry, and, before that, senior director, worldwide services, at Veracode. Mulligan has a masters in business administration, marketing, from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and a B.S. industrial technology, graphic arts technology and business administration from Fitchburg State College and a passion for project management.

A privacy leader with a proven track record of developing and articulating corporate privacy policies and procedures, Marc Schultz comes to Paytronix from 20 years at Staples, Inc., where he began as senior IT manager and where he held positions including director of Retail Systems and head of global data privacy and information security. Prior to that Marc held several development roles at Dun & Bradstreet Software. He holds an M.S. in Marketing and Technical Innovation from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a B.A. in Psychology with concentrations in Computer Science and Marketing from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. Marc is a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) and recognized as a Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP).

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores . Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 400 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .