LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced its continued growth of credit sales and trading with the hiring of Chris Mahony. Mr. Mahony joins Imperial Capital as a Credit Sales professional based in New York. With Mahony joining the team, Imperial Capital has added 15 global institutional sales and trading professionals since the onboarding of Tim Sullivan, Imperial Capital’s Head of Credit who began in September 2019 after being with Jefferies for 7 years.



“We are building an elite and nimble sales and trading team that provides our clients with actionable trading ideas that we can execute. I am thrilled to have Chris join this team as he brings solid client relationships that will pair well with our platform’s strengths,” said Tim Sullivan, Head of Credit.

Prior to joining Imperial Capital, Mahony spent 10 years as a High Yield/Distressed Sales professional with Seaport. He began his career in sales with Merrill Lynch. Mahony earned a Bachelor of Science from Bucknell University where he also played baseball for the Bucknell Bison athletic team, an NCAA Division I sports team.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.