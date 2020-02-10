New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Personal Protective Equipment Market for Aerospace and Aviation Industry by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849718/?utm_source=GNW

49 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by robust growth in global aerospace industry. In addition, use of non-compliant ppe in aerospace industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market is segmented as below:



Product

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot And Arm Protection

Head Eye And Face Protection

Respiratory Protection

Fall Protection

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market growth

This study identifies use of non-compliant ppe in aerospace industry as the prime reasons driving the global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global personal protective equipment market for aerospace and aviation market, including some of the vendors such as 3M, Ansell, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elacin International B.V., Honeywell International Inc., KIMBERLY-CLARK Corp., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Incorporated, Phonak Communications AG and Rhine Air .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





