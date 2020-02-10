CALGARY, Alberta and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERBIT LTD. (TSX Venture: IBIT) (the “Company”), at the request of IIROC, confirms that it is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations that would account for the recent volatility in the stock market activity.



ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company owns and is developing proprietary technologies and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Brian Hinchcliffe, CEO

Phone: +1-914-815-2773

Email: investor@interbit.io

Website: www.interbit.io

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which include, the timing, development, launch and success of the Company’s technologies and products (including, without limitation, successful development and commercialization of the InterbitTM platform), timing of receipt of feedback in respect of patent application examinations, successful receipt of patents in connection with the Company’s patent applications, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, the development of competitive technologies, the marketplace acceptance of the Company’s technologies and products, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 available at www.sedar.com , many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.