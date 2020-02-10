With recent upgrades including updated paint and interior, Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, and a full-service galley with microwave and Nespresso coffee machine, the newly-signed Hawker 4000 provides premium accommodations for charter clients.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Air , the private jet management and charter company with operations in Los Angeles, The Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas, Houston, New York and Florida, continues to expand charter options across the U.S. adding a newly-signed Hawker 4000 to its growing South Florida-based fleet out of Miami’s Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF).



The 2010 Hawker 4000 is a modern luxury super-mid jet with executive accommodations for nine passengers. With recent upgrades including updated paint and interior, Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, and a full-service galley with microwave and Nespresso coffee machine, the newly-signed Hawker 4000 provides premium accommodations for charter clients.

“Silver Air is excited to add this beautiful 2010 Hawker 4000 to our fleet,” says Chuck Stumpf, Silver Air’s President of Business Development. “This stunning aircraft with many upgrades for the discerning charter client is a great addition to our growing fleet in South Florida. Please call our team and book your charter on this great transcontinental aircraft.”

Silver Air’s PURE Jet Management model provides a unique opportunity for jet owner partners, creating quality management plans at the best value, and expertly managing the multiple service vendors on the owner’s behalf ensuring a cost effective and transparent relationship.

Silver Air manages an expanding international fleet of light to large-cabin jets from Boeing, Gulfstream, Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Cessna, and Hawker/Beech with bases across the United States while still maintaining a sharp focus on client service and a unique approach to jet management.

Silver Air’s charter operations have earned a WYVERN Wingman certification and an ARGUS Platinum rating. The company is currently IS-BAO stage two compliant, demonstrating the industry’s highest safety practices. Silver Air is also a member of the Air Charter Safety Foundation.

About Silver Air

Silver Air is an innovative, industry leading aircraft management company and charter operator. As a DOT Certificated Air Carrier, the company operates under a Full FAA Part 135 certificate with worldwide operations. Silver Air is based in Southern California with corporate offices in Santa Barbara, and has bases of operations in California, Washington, Texas, Nevada, Florida and New York. The company manages and operates an all jet fleet, consisting of a wide range of aircraft from light jets to heavy long range jets. Silver Air is a WYVERN Wingman certified operator, is ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO rated, and is a member of the National Business Aviation Association.

