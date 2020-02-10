Dallas, TX , Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What To Do After Google Core Update

After the January 2020 Core Update was rolled out, everyone in the SEO community has been searching for ways to recover their lost rankings, especially those websites that were hit the hardest. Fortunately, Google already posted advice on what website owners should do if they got negatively impacted by a core update.

How to Recover your Law Firm Web Ranking after Google Update

If you are a law firm that has suffered a loss of rankings read: Future of SEO after Google Core Update and E-A-T for Lawyers

Advice for Business Owners & Professional Services

Google Advises Website Owners to Do “Nothing”

If your search rankings have dropped, Google advises that there might be nothing to actually fix. Core updates don’t target specific pages or sites, but instead, aim to improve how their systems evaluate a page’s content.

Google uses the analogy of movie rankings to emphasize this point: “One way to think of how a core update operates is to imagine you made a list of the top 100 movies in 2015. A few years later in 2019, you refresh the list. It’s going to naturally change. Some new and wonderful movies that never existed before will now be candidates for inclusion. You might also reassess some films and realize they deserved a higher place on the list than they had before.”

Google is telling us that content quality is not enough. It should also be relevant with time and the current trends. Despite Google’s advice that there’s nothing to fix, it is also safe to assume that if your site got hit badly by a core update, this means that your content is not relevant anymore with the current time or trends, and you should aim to improve this aspect of it. Content from five years ago is unlikely to be relevant to today’s trends. Google gave pointers on how to assess your content using these questions, which can be read in full here, but ultimately emphasize authenticity, uniqueness, comprehensiveness, insightfulness, and resourcefulness as the key factors for quality content. Author expertise is another important dimension of your content to be considered. You should establish the authority, trustworthiness, enthusiasm, and accuracy of your authors in your content. Google also suggests using the E-A-T quality rater guidelines to further assess your content quality. For this rating system, raters are actual people who give the search giant insights if their search algorithms provide good results. This, according to Google, helps them to confirm if their search algorithm changes are working well. How about you? Have you been negatively hit by a Google broad core update? What did you do to recover your rankings? Share your experience by connecting with KISS PR SEO experts and let us help audit your website for search engine rank drop. Book a free session here.

