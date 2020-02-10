New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MRAM Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849716/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by impulsion for miniaturization. In addition, large-scale benefits of using iot devices in healthcare applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mram market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mram market is segmented as below:



Type

STT MRAM

T MRAM

End-user

Enterprises Storage

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Automotive And A And D

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global mram market growth

This study identifies large-scale benefits of using iot devices in healthcare applications as the prime reasons driving the global mram market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mram market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mram market, including some of the vendors such as Avalanche Technology Inc., CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., QUALCOMM Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





