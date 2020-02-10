VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Mexican Gold") (TSXV: MEX) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced continuation (the “Continuance”) of its incorporation from Ontario to British Columbia and its name change to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

In connection with the Continuance and name change, the Company’s trading symbols of “MEX” for its common shares (the “Shares”) listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and “MEX.WT” for its share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) listed on the Exchange will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s Shares following the name change is 592819106 (ISIN: CA5928191066). The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s Warrants following the name change is 592819114 (ISIN: CA5928191140). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

The name change to Mexican Gold Mining Corp. was a result of the Continuation from Ontario to BC. As part of Company’s proposed business combination with New Found Gold Corp, previously announced on January 28, 2020, the Company will further change its name to Bonanza King Gold Corp. on closing of the transaction, expected on April 30, 2020.

Trading in the Company’s shares will remain halted pending receipt of Exchange approval for the Company’s proposed business combination with New Found Gold Corp.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company committed to building long-term value through ongoing discoveries and strategic acquisitions of prospective precious metals and copper projects in the Americas. Mexican Gold is exploring the Las Minas Project, which is located in the core of the Las Minas mining district in Veracruz State, Mexico, and is host to one of the newest, under-explored skarn systems known in Mexico.

For more information, please contact:

Philip O’Neill – CEO, President, and Director

E-mail: info@mexicangold.ca

Telephone: (604) 638-1428

Website: www.mexicangold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.