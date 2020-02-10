New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MOOCs Market by Type, Subjects, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849715/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global moocs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in regional moocs. In addition, facilitate collaborative learning in higher education is anticipated to boost the growth of the global moocs market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global moocs market is segmented as below:



Type

XMOOCs

CMOOCs

subjects

Technology

Business And Management

Arts And Humanities

Science

Other

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global moocs market growth

This study identifies facilitate collaborative learning in higher education as the prime reasons driving the global moocs market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global moocs market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global moocs market, including some of the vendors such as Coursera Inc., edX Inc., FutureLearn Ltd., iversity Learning Solutions GmbH, New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Pearson Plc, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc. and XuetangX .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





