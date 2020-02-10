Nancy Fitzgerald, CEO of iLendingDIRECT (pictured second from the left in the top row), stands among the 2020 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business, as recognized by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

Nancy Fitzgerald with her two children, ages 9 and 12, accepting the Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business award from Kristen Blessman, CEO of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce, and Laurie Muller Girard, EVP, Western Region for Keybank.

Denver, CO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nancy Fitzgerald, Co-Founder & CEO of iLendingDIRECT Auto Refinancing, has been named one of the 2020 Top 25 Most Powerful Women in Business by the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.

The award, now in its 8th year, has recognized more than 200 women who excel in leadership, mentoring, and philanthropy in Denver and the surrounding areas. This year, Nancy stands proudly alongside 24 other influential female leaders in Colorado.

Nancy brought her two children, ages 9 and 12, to the award ceremony. "As a single mother and an entrepreneur, you have to make sacrifices to succeed. It's important to me that my children understand that my achievements aren't possible without their love and support," says Nancy. "I want my daughter to see herself in each of those women on stage and raise my son as a strong supporter of women in business."

Nancy Fitzgerald became an unexpected CEO in 2014, when her husband and co-founder of iLendingDIRECT, Patrick, passed away after a cycling accident. Since then, she led the company to placement on the 2016 Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies and expanded the business to include innovative new verticals. Nancy has also been awarded the Auto Remarketing Women in Remarketing Award (2016), the Insights Success Magazine's 30 Most Influential Women in Business (2016), led her company to be awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award for Ethics in Business (2018), and was a nominee for the 2019 Denver Business Journal's Outstanding Women In Business.

About iLendingDIRECT

Founded in 2006, iLendingDIRECT is a national leader in automotive refinancing. Through strategic partnerships with credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions nationwide, the company offers competitive interest rates on auto loans and creative financing solutions to thousands of consumers a year. iLendingDIRECT is a Better Business Bureau® Accredited Business and maintains an A+ rating. The company also won first place in the 2018 BBB Torch Awards for Business Ethics in the large business category for demonstrating the highest level of credibility, trust, and transaction excellence while saving people money.

