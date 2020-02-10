Falls Church, VA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, awards youth athletic sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) encourages children to be active, healthy and strong by promoting physical activity through sports sponsorships. The sponsorship program financially assists teams to help purchase uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness.



This year, Legum & Norman has sponsored several local teams, including the Cascades Rapids swim team. The Cascades Rapids is a member-run, family-oriented summer swim team that seeks to provide a fun and competitive environment for the swimmers in the Cascades community.



“Through our Associa Supports Kids program, Legum & Norman is able to provide kids the opportunity to experience sportsmanship, teamwork, and fun competition, all while building confidence and staying active,” stated Hilary Lape, Legum & Norman executive vice president. “We are honored to provide this sponsorship opportunity and wish the Cascades Rapids a successful season.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com