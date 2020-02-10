Orange, CA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT (formerly CB Technologies), a woman-owned domain expert integrator and solutions provider, today announced the company’s complete rebranding in anticipation of its 20th anniversary and expanded portfolio of product and services offerings, including Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and Innovation Delivery as a Service.

The rebrand marks the evolution of CBT from its humble beginning as a reseller launched in a spare bedroom by Founder and CEO Kelly Ireland, to an award-winning domain expert integrator and trusted IT solutions advisor, with a roster of Fortune 50 companies and global partners. Last year, after being honored by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) by being named an inaugural member of HPE’s Channel to Edge Institute, CBT looked to refresh the brand to be more encompassing of the company’s core values and growth.

“CBT represents innovation, partnership and an obsessive people-first mindset,'' states Kelly Ireland. “The rebrand was a logical next step in recognizing our evolution and ability to deliver world-class technology solutions to our customers with our recognized approachability and human touch. CBT's customers, partners and employees have always been at the heart of our success.”

CBT’s rebranding is not just aesthetic. In addition to the new digital and graphic identity, CBT has been at the forefront of IIoT innovation and partnership, including being a founding member at the Refinery of the Future , a best of breed tech implementation in a live petrochemical environment showcasing what can be accomplished when industry thought leaders and CBT partners like HPE and PTC come together to design, test, and deploy solutions.

In addition to technology innovation, CBT exemplifies innovations in such categories as the Future of Work, Philanthropy, and Community Building. CBT has launched their inaugural scholarship-to-hire program, supporting university students from severely underprivileged backgrounds with full ride scholarships and the opportunity to intern at CBT's headquarters in Orange, CA.

To learn more about our rebrand, read our blog or visit our fully refreshed website at www.cbtechinc.com . You can also view our rebrand launch video on Youtube.

About the design:

The former CBT logo symbolized the core value of working together to achieve success. The new CBT logo and rebrand (lead by Oblique Design ) represents the company’s unwavering dedication to partnership but also extends itself to innovation and problem solving. The logo mark, seen launching skyward, represents CBT’s forward-thinking nature and drive to deliver the most innovative industrial IoT integration solutions. Each of the two brackets of the logo mark symbolize the partnership between CBT and its customers. The ball in the middle is a representation of the strategic one-of-a-kind solutions CBT develops. Finally, the lowercase font and the slant of the “b” convey CBT’s approachability and flexible nature, emphasizing the importance of relationships and CBT’s people-first approach to business.

About CBT:

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator with extensive experience designing and deploying enterprise-class solutions for clients across the globe. CBT consistently delivers excellence thanks to their first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions. By combining best-of-breed IT/OT technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC and Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment your enterprise with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

©CBT 2020. All rights reserved.

Attachments

Ben Davies CB Technologies 7145737733 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com