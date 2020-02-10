Atari VCS continues its development and acquires the rights to the Wonder technology for cross-platform gaming

Atari granted exclusive license for the WonderOS mobile gaming platform for 10 years

Atari can at any time obtain the definitive transfer of ownership of this technology

Atari to integrate WonderOS into the development roadmap of the Atari VCS

Paris, February 10, 2020 – Atari announces that it has entered into an agreement with Wonder, a mobile technology company, that has been developing the mobile gaming platform WonderOS for the past four years. WonderOS is an Android-based hybrid mobile gaming platform that turns your smartphone into a console experience with a combination of software and accessories, that allow users to play any kind of game, locally or through the cloud, on a mobile device. As part of the agreement, Atari has been granted an exclusive 10-year license for WonderOS and all related technology, in exchange for future royalty payments dependent on the commercial success of the technology. At any time during this period, Atari can obtain the definitive transfer of ownership of the Wonder IP and assets, provided that royalties continue being paid over this 10-year period.

Wonder was founded in 2016 by CEO Andy Kleinman, a former executive of Disney and mobile game companies Scopely and Zynga. Wonder has a diverse roster of media and entertainment industry investors.

Atari anticipates integrating WonderOS into future versions of the Atari VCS and making it available across third-party mobile devices, which will further expand the capabilities and reach of the home gaming and entertainment system. The strategy is to make mobile gaming and content streaming persistent and pervasive for consumers. As Atari continues to grow its mobile game business and with the launch of the new Atari VCS, the WonderOS and mobile IP will prove to be important assets in the coming years.

“As a life-long gamer and fan of the brand, I can’t imagine a better company than Atari to be moving forward with,” said Kleinman. “I am convinced that Atari is the right partner to bring Wonder’s promising technology to market.”

“Atari has a strong mobile gaming business and deep experience as a publisher,” said Atari CEO Frédéric Chesnais. “Adding Wonder’s exciting technology will accelerate mobile integration within the Atari VCS platform, while better positioning Atari to capitalize on the promise offered by 5G digital cellular networks.”

Regarding the Atari VCS supply chain, Atari is in close contact with its manufacturing partner in China. The local team is reviewing the full supply chain, taking into account the impact of the coronavirus and the situation of each respective sub-contractor. Atari will provide further updates as appropriate.

Disclaimer:

The realization of the plans, and their operational budget and financing plan remain inherently uncertain, and the non-realization of these assumptions may impact their value.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser) – Catharina Prämhall

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on February 10, 2020 at 21:00pm CET.

Attachment