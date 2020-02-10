New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Primary Battery Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377659/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global primary battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for portable medical equipment. In addition, increased demand from consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending is anticipated to boost the growth of the global primary battery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global primary battery market is segmented as below:



Type

Alkaline Battery

Lithium Battery

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global primary battery market growth

This study identifies increased demand from consumer electronics market due to high consumer spending as the prime reasons driving the global primary battery market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global primary battery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global primary battery market, including some of the vendors such as Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., Enersys, FDK Corp., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Saft Groupe SA, Sony Corp., Toshiba International Corp. and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377659/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001