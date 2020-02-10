Houston, TX, USA, and Garching, Germany, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadioMedix, and OncoBeta today announced the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement for the next generation of W/Re-188 generators in the U.S. and Canada.



The OncoBeta® Tungsten (Wolfram)-188/Rhenium-188 (W/Re-188) Generators can be used for radiolabeling reactions or directly as a high dose liquid radioactive source. Rhenium-188 (Re-188) is a high energy-emitting radioisotope obtained from the W/Re-188 Generator. Re-188 has shown high efficiency and value for a variety of therapeutic applications in nuclear medicine, oncology, and interventional radiology/cardiology areas. Its advantageous physical properties, its potential low cost, and with a long-lived parent, make this generator an attractive option for clinical use. The high energy of the emission of Re-188 is particularly well suited for the effective penetration in solid tumors as well as skin cancers. Its total radiation dose delivered to tissues is comparable to other radionuclides used in therapy today.

“RadioMedix is pleased to leverage its know-how and network in the U.S. and Canada to distribute OncoBeta’s products. A generator-based production of beta emitter Re-188 can be a great additional option for developing new Targeted Radionuclide Therapies against cancer. The chemistry of Re-188 is similar to Tc-99m, the most commonly used radioisotope in Nuclear Medicine. We anticipate the availability of this generator will increase research and development activities based on this radioisotope”, said Dr. Ebrahim S. Delpassand, Chairman and CEO of RadioMedix.

“We at Oncobeta are extremely pleased to initiate this collaboration with such a strong strategic partner such as RadioMedix. This distribution agreement is a key milestone in the implementation of our global strategy to supply the market with high-quality 188 W/ 188Re Generators,” said Shannon D. Brown III, CEO and Managing Director of OncoBeta. “Our generators are characterized for having high activity concentrations and elution volumes which can be used for radiolabeling or directly as a high dose liquid radioactive source. As the only organization worldwide presently capable of securing supply for 188W/ 188Re Generators, we expect to see a fast increase in demand and interest for projects using Rhenium-188 and look forward to supporting new and exciting market developments.”





About RadioMedix

RadioMedix, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, based in Texas, focused on innovative targeted radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, monitoring, and therapy of cancer. The company is commercializing radiopharmaceuticals for PET imaging and targeted alpha and beta-emitter therapy. RadioMedix established research and contract service facilities for academic and industrial partners at two locations: the cGMP Dose Manufacturing and Analytical suites for clinical trials, and the Drug Discovery and Pre-clinical Core Facility in Houston, TX. Also, a new state of art commercial manufacturing facility located in Humble, TX, has been established. To learn more, visit www.radiomedix.com . For more information about this press release, please contact: media@radiomedix.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/radiomedix-inc-/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RadioMedix-Inc/





About OncoBeta

OncoBeta® GmbH, with its headquarters located in Garching near Munich, Germany, is a medical device and radiochemical company specializing in the development and commercialization of state-of-the-art, innovative radioisotope therapies and products utilizing Rhenium-188. OncoBeta® offers an innovative Skin Cancer Therapy targeting non-melanoma skin cancers and produces Tungsten (Wolfram)-188/Rhenium-188 (W/Re-188) Generators for commercial use.

Learn more us at https://www.oncobeta.com

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncobeta-gmbh/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OncoBeta/





Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of RadioMedix or OncoBeta®’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning RadioMedix or OncoBeta®’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance, and/or other information that is not historical. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. RadioMedix or OncoBeta® undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Attachment

Media Contact Izabela Tworowska PhD CSO, RadioMedix Inc.