New York, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endpoint Detection and Response market is forecast to reach USD 5.75 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) is a technology that addresses the need for response to advanced threats and continuous monitoring. It is a subset of endpoint technology and also a critical piece of an optimal security posture.
The primary focus of the EDR is not to automatically stop threats in the pre-execution phase on an endpoint but on providing the right endpoint visibility. The rise in EDR adoption is driving the increase in the number of endpoints attached to networks. Another driving factor is the increased sophistication of cyberattacks, which often focus on endpoints as easier targets for infiltrating a network. EDR is an emerging technology that caters to the demand for continuous monitoring and response to advanced threats. It could even be said that endpoint detection and response is a form of advanced threat protection.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2442
There are growing number of cases of enterprise endpoint attacks globally and it has increased the need for Endpoint Detection and Response Market. Amnesty International's Hong Kong office, in April 2019, was hit by a year-long cyberattacks from hackers. In the same month, medical billing service provider 'Doctors' Management Service' witnessed a ransomware attack that compromised the patients' data from a number of its clients. These kinds of incidents are leading to an emerging demand for incident response services.
Further key findings from the report suggest
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/endpoint-detection-and-response-market
Segments covered in the report:
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Endpoint Detection and Response market on the basis of component, enforcement point, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Enforcement Point Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2442
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Browse more reports of Information Technology category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/information-technology
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: