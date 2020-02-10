Net Revenues of $674.3 million, up 84.4% YoY on an FX neutral basis

$8.7 billion Total Payment Volume, up 98.5% YoY on an FX neutral basis

$3.9 billion Gross Merchandise Volume, up 39.7% YoY on an FX neutral basis

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com), Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology company, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Pedro Arnt, Chief Financial Officer of MercadoLibre, Inc., commented, “We are proud to announce the fourth quarter 2019 with a sustained momentum that gives us the confidence to move on to a phase of continuing to prioritize growth, but with a greater focus on driving cost efficiencies and scale benefits through the P&Ls of our larger more consolidated businesses. This will be one of our objectives for the upcoming year. We believe we are investing appropriately behind growth, building superior experiences and products for our consumers and merchants, and continuing committed to our long term goal of disrupting both commerce and finance in Latin America. We are also proud to invite you to check our sustainability report, also available for the first time along with the annual report.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Business Highlights

Total payment volume (“TPV”) through Mercado Pago reached $8.7 billion, a year-over-year increase of 63.5% in USD and 98.5% on an FX neutral basis. Total payment transactions increased 127.2% year-over-year, totaling 285.5 million transactions for the quarter.

Mercado Pago delivered successful execution in off-platform payments (online and offline) through merchant services, mobile point-of-sale (“MPOS”) devices and its mobile wallet business. On a consolidated basis, off-platform TPV grew 121.3% year-over-year in USD and 175.8% on an FX neutral basis.

Off-platform TPV reached $4.7 billion in transactions and 209.4 million payments.

Our MPOS business continues to be one of the fastest growing non-marketplace business units. On a consolidated basis, MPOS TPV grew 126.1% on an FX neutral basis.

Mobile wallet surpassed for the first time the 1 billion mark, delivering this quarter $1.3 billion in transactions on a consolidated basis. Our mobile wallet consumer base grew by 29.4% compared to the third quarter, reaching 7.9 million active payers during the quarter. TPV from mobile wallet in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico continues to grow by triple digits year-over-year.

Our asset management product, Mercado Fondo, is available in Argentina and Brazil, where we offer our entire suite of FinTech solutions: MPOS devices, QR code in-store payments, mobile wallet and asset management. Mercado Fondo has invested almost 90% and 60% of customer funds in Mercado Pago in Brazil and Argentina, respectively.

Gross merchandise volume (“GMV”) increased to $3.9 billion, representing a 19.7% and 39.7% increase in USD and on an FX neutral basis, respectively.

Items sold reached 109.5 million, growing 28.0% year-over-year.

Unique buyers numbers continue to accelerate, growing 26.7% year-over-year versus 25.7% in the third quarter.

Live listings offered on MercadoLibre’s marketplace reached 274.0 million, a 50.5% year-over-year increase.

Mobile gross merchandise volume grew 253.2% year-over-year on an FX neutral basis, reaching 68.7% of GMV.

Items shipped through Mercado Envios reached 92.6 million, a 47.1% year-over-year increase, driven primarily by optimizations in our free shipping program.

The tables below present our gross billings, amounts paid by us in connection with our free shipping service and net revenues.



The Company presents net revenues net of amounts paid in connection with the Company’s free shipping initiative, when the Company acts as an agent. For the three-month period ended December 31st, 2019 the Company incurred $56.8 million of shipping subsidies that have been netted from revenues.

In Millions (*) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Brazil $ 463.8 $ 358.1 Gross Argentina $ 139.5 $ 99.0 Billings Mexico $ 96.3 $ 50.4 Others $ 31.5 $ 28.7 Total $ 731.1 $ 536.2





In Millions (*) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Brazil $ (35.5) $ (92.7) Free Shipping Argentina $ (7.0) $ (8.2) service cost Mexico $ (11.5) $ (4.9) Others $ (2.8) $ (2.3) Total $ (56.8) $ (108.1)





In Millions (*) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Brazil $ 428.3 $ 265.4 Net Argentina $ 132.4 $ 90.8 Revenues Mexico $ 84.8 $ 45.5 Others $ 28.7 $ 26.3 Total $ 674.3 $ 428.0



*The tables above may not total due to rounding.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $674.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 57.5% in USD and 84.4% on an FX neutral basis.

Enhanced marketplace revenues increased 55.3% year-over-year in USD and 79.7% on an FX neutral basis, while non-marketplace revenues increased 60.0% year-over-year in USD and 89.7% on an FX neutral basis.

Gross profit was $308.3 million with a margin of 45.7%, compared to 47.8% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total operating expenses were $377.2 million, an increase of 83.5% year-over-year in USD. As a percentage of revenues, operating expenses were 55.9%, compared to 48.0% during the fourth quarter of 2018. On a sequential basis the 479 bps of margin improvement in operating expenses, 222 bps were the result of an improvement in bad debt and 203 bps in a lower investment in Maketing.

Our marketing expenses increased $3.2 million quarter-over-quarter, while Bad debt improved by $11.6 million quarter-over-quarter during the quarter.

Loss from operations was $68.9 million, compared to a loss of $81.9 million during the prior quarter. As a percentage of revenues, the loss from operations reached 10.2%.

Interest income was $26.9 million, a 88.4% increase year-over-year, as a result of equity offering during 2019, which generated more invested volume and interest gain, and a higher float in Argentina.

The Company incurred $21.2 million in financial expenses this quarter, mainly attributable to secured financial loans and interest expenses from our trusts related to our factoring business in Argentina.

Net loss before taxes was $63.0 million, up from a loss of $6.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Income tax gain was $9.0 million.

Net loss was $54.0 million, resulting in basic net loss per share of $1.11, due to the investment in marketing, which accounted for $146.6 million.



The following table summarizes certain key performance metrics for the twelve and three months periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Year ended December 31, (*) Three-months period ended December 31, (*) (in millions) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Other data: Number of confirmed registered users at end of period 320.6 267.4 320.6 267.4 Number of confirmed new registered users during period 53.2 55.5 14.6 18.8 Gross merchandise volume $ 13,997.4 $ 12,504.9 $ 3,871.3 $ 3,233.0 Number of successful items sold 378.9 334.7 109.5 85.6 Number of successful items shipped 306.9 221.7 92.6 62.1 Total payment volume $ 28,389.9 $ 18,455.9 $ 8,668.2 $ 5,302.1 Total volume of payments on marketplace $ 13,051.7 $ 11,274.5 $ 3,658.0 $ 2,950.4 Total payment transactions 838.0 389.3 285.5 125.6 Unique buyers 44.2 37.4 24.1 19.0 Unique sellers 11.2 10.8 4.2 4.1 Capital expenditures $ 141.4 $ 102.0 $ 40.6 $ 21.5 Depreciation and amortization $ 73.3 $ 45.8 $ 20.8 $ 11.9

(*) Figures have been calculated using rounded amounts. Growth calculations based on this table may not total due to rounding.

Year-over-year USD Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated Net Revenues Q4’18 Q1’19 Q2’19 Q3’19 Q4’19 Brazil 34 % 64 % 74 % 77 % 61 % Argentina (16 ) % (8 ) % 14 % 39 % 46 % Mexico 157 % 220 % 267 % 146 % 86 %

Year-over-year Local Currency Revenue Growth Rates by Quarter

Consolidated Net Revenues Q4’18 Q1’19 Q2’19 Q3’19 Q4’19 Brazil 58 % 91 % 89 % 77 % 74 % Argentina 77 % 83 % 115 % 119 % 133 % Mexico 170 % 227 % 261 % 153 % 80 %

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on February 10th, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 303-7209 / (970) 315-0420 (Conference ID –5176529–) and requesting inclusion in the call for MercadoLibre. The live conference call can be accessed via audio webcast at the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

Definition of Selected Operational Metrics

Gross Billings - Total accrued fees, commissions, interest, and other sales received from users.

Foreign Exchange (“FX”) Neutral – Calculated by using the average monthly exchange rate of each month of 2018 and applying it to the corresponding months in the current year, so as to calculate what the results would have been had exchange rates remained constant. Intercompany allocations are excluded from this calculation. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

Gross merchandise volume – Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions completed through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds transactions.

Total payment transactions – Measure of the number of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago.

Total volume of payments on marketplace - Measure of the total U.S. dollar sum of all marketplace transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, excluding shipping and financing fees.

Total payment volume– Measure of total U.S. dollar sum of all transactions paid for using Mercado Pago, including marketplace and non-marketplace transactions.

Enhanced Marketplace - Revenues from the Enhanced Marketplace service, include the final value fees and shipping fees charged to the Company’s customers.

Items sold – Measure of the number of items that were sold/purchased through the Mercado Libre Marketplace, excluding Classifieds items.

Items shipped – Measure of the number of items that were shipped through our shipping service.

Local Currency Growth Rates – Refer to FX Neutral definition.

Net income margin – Defined as net income as a percentage of net revenues.

New confirmed registered users – Measure of the number of new users who have registered on the Mercado Libre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Operating margin – Defined as income from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

Total confirmed registered users – Measure of the cumulative number of users who have registered on the Mercado Libre Marketplace and confirmed their registration, excluding Classifieds users.

Unique Buyers – New or existing users with at least one purchase made in the period, including Classifieds users.

Unique Sellers – New or existing users with at least one new listing in the period, including Classifieds users.

About MercadoLibre

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology- based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

The Company is listed on NASDAQ (Nasdaq: MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.

For more information about the Company visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except par value)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,384,740 $ 440,332 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 66,684 24,363 Short-term investments (522,798 and 284,317 held in guarantee) 1,597,241 461,541 Accounts receivable, net 35,446 35,153 Credit cards receivable, net 379,969 360,298 Loans receivable, net 182,105 95,778 Prepaid expenses 45,309 27,477 Inventory 8,626 4,612 Other assets 88,736 61,569 Total current assets 3,788,856 1,511,123 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 263,983 276,136 Loans receivable, net 6,439 — Property and equipment, net 244,257 165,614 Operating lease right-of-use assets 200,449 — Goodwill 87,609 88,883 Intangible assets, net 14,275 18,581 Deferred tax assets 117,582 141,438 Other assets 58,241 37,744 Total non-current assets 992,835 728,396 Total assets $ 4,781,691 $ 2,239,519 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 372,309 $ 266,759 Funds payable to customers 894,057 640,954 Salaries and social security payable 101,841 60,406 Taxes payable 60,247 31,058 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 186,138 132,949 Operating lease liabilities 23,259 — Other liabilities 114,469 34,098 Total current liabilities 1,752,320 1,166,224 Non-current liabilities: Salaries and social security payable 26,803 23,161 Loans payable and other financial liabilities 631,353 602,228 Operating lease liabilities 176,673 — Deferred tax liabilities 99,952 91,698 Other liabilities 12,627 19,508 Total non-current liabilities 947,408 736,595 Total liabilities $ 2,699,728 $ 1,902,819 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 $ 98,843 $ — Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 110,000,000 shares authorized, 49,709,955 and 45,202,859 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 $ 50 $ 45 Additional paid-in capital 2,067,869 224,800 Treasury stock (720 ) — Retained earnings 322,592 503,432 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (406,671 ) (391,577 ) Total Equity 1,983,120 336,700 Total Liabilities, Redeemable convertible preferred stock and Equity $ 4,682,848 $ 2,239,519

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

For the twelve and three-month periods ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except for share data)

Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 2,296,314 $ 1,439,653 $ 674,271 $ 428,019 Cost of net revenues (1,194,191 ) (742,645 ) (365,924 ) (223,236 ) Gross profit 1,102,123 697,008 308,347 204,783 Operating expenses: Product and technology development (223,807 ) (146,273 ) (58,020 ) (38,963 ) Sales and marketing (834,022 ) (482,447 ) (269,751 ) (140,035 ) General and administrative (197,455 ) (137,770 ) (49,463 ) (26,605 ) Total operating expenses (1,255,284 ) (766,490 ) (377,234 ) (205,603 ) Loss from operations (153,161 ) (69,482 ) (68,887 ) (820 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 113,523 42,039 26,933 14,292 Interest expense and other financial losses (65,876 ) (56,249 ) (21,187 ) (16,443 ) Foreign currency (losses) gains (1,732 ) 18,240 167 (3,862 ) Net loss before income tax (expense) gain (107,246 ) (65,452 ) (62,974 ) (6,833 ) Income tax (expense) gain (64,753 ) 28,867 8,976 4,496 Net loss $ (171,999 ) $ (36,585 ) $ (53,998 ) $ (2,337 )





Year Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic EPS Basic net loss Available to shareholders per common share $ (3.71 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average of outstanding common shares 48,692,906 44,529,614 49,709,955 45,202,859 Diluted EPS Diluted net loss Available to shareholders per common share $ (3.71 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average of outstanding common shares 48,692,906 44,529,614 49,709,955 45,202,859







MercadoLibre, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operations: Net loss $ (171,999 ) $ (36,585 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Unrealized devaluation loss, net 44,326 11,131 Depreciation and amortization 73,320 45,792 Accrued interest (54,309 ) (17,811 ) Non cash interest, convertible notes amortization of debt discount and amortization of debt

issuance costs and other charges 86,694 11,408 Stock-based compensation expense - restricted shares 395 — LTRP accrued compensation 51,662 27,525 Deferred income taxes 16,453 (92,585 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (507 ) (27,105 ) Credit cards receivable (29,315 ) 42,655 Prepaid expenses (17,956 ) (23,342 ) Inventory (4,148 ) (3,015 ) Other assets (49,390 ) (17,617 ) Payables and accrued expenses 143,495 90,123 Funds payable to customers 267,293 175,398 Other liabilities 45,452 28,202 Interest received from investments 49,625 16,733 Net cash provided by operating activities 451,091 230,907 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of investments (4,490,678 ) (3,176,078 ) Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 3,353,606 2,662,800 Payment for acquired businesses, net of cash acquired — (4,195 ) Purchases of intangible assets (72 ) (192 ) Changes in principal loans receivable, net (173,848 ) (57,232 ) Advance for property and equipment — (4,426 ) Purchases of property and equipment (136,798 ) (93,136 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,447,790 ) (672,459 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Funds received from the issuance of convertible notes — 880,000 Transaction costs from the issuance of convertible notes — (16,264 ) Payments on convertible note (25 ) (348,123 ) Purchase of convertible note capped calls (96,367 ) (148,943 ) Unwind of convertible note capped calls — 136,108 Proceeds from loans payable and other financial liabilities 629,891 236,873 Payments on loans payable and other financing liabilities (472,897 ) (123,822 ) Dividends paid — (6,624 ) Payment of finance lease obligations (1,929 ) (323 ) Common Stock repurchased (720 ) — Dividends paid of preferred stock (2,844 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible redeemable preferred stock, net 98,688 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 1,867,215 — Net cash provided by financing activities 2,021,012 608,882 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents (37,584 ) (90,895 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents 986,729 76,435 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 464,695 388,260 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of the year $ 1,451,424 $ 464,695

Financial results of reporting segments

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total Net revenues $ 428,327 $ 132,440 $ 84,825 $ 28,679 $ 674,271 Direct costs (373,417 ) (107,790 ) (135,840 ) (34,242 ) (651,289 ) Direct contribution 54,910 24,650 (51,015 ) (5,563 ) 22,982 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (91,869 ) Loss from operations (68,887 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 26,933 Interest expense and other financial losses (21,187 ) Foreign currency gains 167 Net loss before income tax gain $ (62,974 )





Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Brazil Argentina Mexico Other Countries Total Net revenues $ 265,353 $ 90,800 $ 45,529 $ 26,337 $ 428,019 Direct costs (218,497 ) (68,783 ) (63,550 ) (22,397 ) (373,227 ) Direct contribution 46,856 22,017 (18,021 ) 3,940 54,792 Operating expenses and indirect costs of net revenues (55,612 ) Loss from operations (820 ) Other income (expenses): Interest income and other financial gains 14,292 Interest expense and other financial losses (16,443 ) Foreign currency losses (3,862 ) Net loss before income tax gain $ (6,833 )



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use foreign exchange (“FX”) neutral measures.

This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, this non-GAAP measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial measure should only be used to evaluate our results of operations in conjunction with the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables included in this quarterly report.

The Company believes that reconciliation of FX neutral measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure provides investors an overall understanding of our current financial performance and its prospects for the future. Specifically, we believe this non-GAAP measure provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding the foreign currency exchange rate impact that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook.

The FX neutral measures were calculated by using the average monthly exchange rates for each month during 2018 and applying them to the corresponding months in 2019, so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one year to the next. The table below excludes intercompany allocation FX effects. Finally, this measure does not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects, the impact on impairment calculations or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.

The following table sets forth the FX neutral measures related to our reported results of the operations for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019:

Three-month Periods Ended

December 31, (*) As reported FX Neutral Measures As reported (In millions, except percentages) 2019 2018 Percentage

Change 2019 2018 Percentage

Change (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net revenues $ 674.3 $ 428.0 57.5 % $ 789.4 $ 428.0 84.4 % Cost of net revenues (365.9 ) (223.2 ) 63.9 % (435.0 ) (223.2 ) 94.9 % Gross profit 308.3 204.8 50.6 % 354.4 204.8 73.1 % Operating expenses (377.2 ) (205.6 ) 83.5 % (451.9 ) (205.6 ) 119.8 % Loss from operations (68.9 ) (0.8 ) 8311.3 % (97.5 ) (0.8 ) 11805.7 %

(*) The table above may not total due to rounding.

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Investor Relations

