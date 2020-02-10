Revenues of $64.1 million, up 1% year-over-year

Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues increased 186% year-over-year, up 14% sequentially

Gross margin of 52.0%, non-GAAP gross margin of 52.4%

Net loss of $1.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $5.3 million or 8.2% of revenues

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Networks Corporation (“Cambium Networks”) (NASDAQ: CMBM), a leading provider of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 ended December 31, 2019.

GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages) Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Revenues $ 64.1 $ 65.7 $ 63.3 $ 64.1 $ 65.7 $ 63.3 Gross margin 52.0% 48.4% 48.1% 52.4% 48.7% 48.3% Operating margin 2.9% 6.3% 4.5% 6.6% 8.8% 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.2% 10.3% 7.2%







GAAP Non-GAAP (1) (in millions, except percentages) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 267.0 $ 241.8 $ 267.0 $ 241.8 Gross margin 49.1% 47.8% 49.5% 47.9% Operating margin 0.5% 2.6% 8.3% 4.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.8% 6.3% [1] Refer to Supplemental Financial Information accompanying this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP numbers and for reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.



“I am pleased we delivered strong bottom line results during the fourth quarter as a consequence of solid execution by our entire team,” said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO. “Revenues grew year-over-year for our twenty-third consecutive quarter, and full year 2019 results included broadening the technology portfolio through new product introductions and the acquisition of Xirrus, receiving multiple recognitions by industry analysts and trade associations for our technology leadership in fixed wireless broadband infrastructure and cloud powered enterprise Wi-Fi solutions, as well as strengthening our capital structure.”

Bhatnagar continued, “We remain well positioned for technology leadership and improved financial performance during the second half of calendar 2020 with the introduction and ramp of new gigabit wireless solutions with the adoption of Wi-Fi 6, 60 GHz millimeter wave and the transition to 5G and CBRS technologies.”

Revenues of $64.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019 increased $0.8 million year-over-year, as a result of growth in enterprise Wi-Fi and Point-to-Point products offset by lower Point-to-Multi-Point revenues. Revenues for the fourth quarter 2019 decreased by $1.6 million compared to $65.7 million for the third quarter 2019, driven by a decrease in demand for Point-to-Multi-Point products countered by growth in Point-to-Point and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 52.0%, compared to 48.1% for the fourth quarter 2018, and 48.4% for the third quarter 2019. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $1.9 million, compared to $2.8 million during the fourth quarter 2018, and $4.1 million for the third quarter 2019. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter 2019 was $1.0 million, or a net loss of $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2018, and net income of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the third quarter 2019.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter 2019 was 52.4%, compared to 48.3% for the fourth quarter 2018, and 48.7% for the third quarter 2019. Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $4.3 million, compared to $3.5 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $5.8 million for the third quarter 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $2.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2018, and $3.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share for the third quarter 2019. For the fourth quarter 2019, adjusted EBITDA was $5.3 million or 8.2% of revenues, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.5 million or 7.2% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2018, and $6.8 million or 10.3% of revenues for the third quarter 2019.

For full year 2019, revenues of $267.0 million increased by $25.3 million, up 10% compared to full year 2018. GAAP operating income of $1.3 million for full year 2019 compared to $6.4 million during 2018. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.3 million or 8.3% of revenues for full year 2019, compared to $10.8 million or 4.5% of revenues during 2018. GAAP net loss for full year 2019 was $17.6 million, or a loss of $0.89 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $1.5 million, or a loss of $0.11 per diluted share, for full year 2018. For full year 2019, non-GAAP net income was $12.1 million or $0.47 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.14 per diluted share for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2019 was $26.2 million or 9.8% of revenues, compared to $15.3 million or 6.3% of revenues for the full year 2018.

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.1 million for the fourth quarter 2019, due primarily to stronger working capital management, compared to cash used in operating activities of $5.7 million for the fourth quarter 2018, and $11.8 million cash used in operating activities for the third quarter 2019. Cash totaled $19.3 million as of December 31, 2019, $14.9 million higher than December 31, 2018, and an increase of $0.4 million from September 30, 2019. The increase in cash balance for the fourth quarter 2019 from the third quarter 2019 was primarily the result of a $3.8 million increase in payables, improved inventories, offset by a $2.7 million performance payment for the Xirrus Wi-Fi assets, and a $2.4 million paydown of debt.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $64.1 million increased 1% year-over-year, the twenty-third consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth.





Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues increased 186% year-over-year, up 14% sequentially.





GAAP gross margin of 52.0%, up 390 basis points from 48.1% for the fourth quarter 2018, and up 360 basis points compared to 48.4% for the third quarter 2019.





Non-GAAP gross margin of 52.4%, up 410 basis points from 48.3% for the fourth quarter 2018, and up 370 basis points compared to 48.7% for the third quarter 2019.





GAAP net loss of $1.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income of $2.3 million or $0.09 per diluted share.





Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million or 8.2% of revenues, compared to $4.5 million or 7.2% of revenues for the fourth quarter 2018, and $6.8 million or 10.3% of revenues for the third quarter 2019.





Introduced cnVision, a purpose-built wireless backhaul solution for CCTV video transport.





Appointed Mary Peterson to the newly created position of senior vice president and chief marketing officer.





Inclusion in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Enterprise WLAN 2019 as a Major Player.





Named winner in Chicago Innovation Awards telecommunications category for Cambium Networks PMP 450m with cnMedusa™ Massive MU-MIMO technology.





Awarded Best Supplier in Tourism at the 2019 Best Stay Awards for our Wi-Fi solutions.

Full Year 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $267.0 million increased 10% compared to 2018.





Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues increased 82% compared to 2018.





GAAP gross margin of 49.1%, up 130 basis points from 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin of 49.5%, increased 160 basis points from 2018.





GAAP net loss of $17.6 million or $0.89 per diluted share, non-GAAP net income $12.1 million or $0.47 per diluted share.





Adjusted EBITDA of $26.2 million or 9.8% of revenues, compared to $15.3 million or 6.3% of revenues for 2018, and represents a 71% increase for 2019.





Increased new channel partners by almost 1,500 year-over-year, an increase of 28%.





Devices under cnMaestro® Cloud management increased 62% compared to 2018.

First Quarter 2020 Financial Outlook

Taking into account our current visibility, the financial outlook as of February 10, 2020 for the first quarter ending March 31, 2020 and full year 2020 is expected to be as follows:

GAAP revenues between $56.0-$60.0 million





GAAP gross margin between 48.6%-50.2%; and non-GAAP gross margin between 49.0%-50.5%





GAAP operating (loss)income between ($1.5)-$0.5 million; and non-GAAP operating income between $0.0-$2.0 million





GAAP net loss between $3.0-$1.4 million or between $0.12 and $0.05 per diluted share; and non-GAAP net (loss)income between ($1.2)-$0.4 million or between ($0.05) and $0.02 per diluted share





Adjusted EBITDA between $1.1-$3.1 million; and adjusted EBITDA margin between 2.0%-5.2%





GAAP taxes between 19.0%-21.0%; and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 17.0%-19.0%





Approximately 25.6 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding

Cash requirements are expected to be as follows:

Paydown of debt: $2.5 million





Interest expense: approximately $1.1 million





Capital expenditures: $1.0-$1.3 million





Pre-tax restructuring charges: $0.8-$0.9 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Outlook

GAAP revenues between $262.0-$272.0 million





Adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.0%-12.0%

Cambium Networks is taking additional steps in connection with its previously announced corporate restructuring to continue to better align our cost structure with current economic conditions and position the company to achieve long-term targets and operating growth. The additional restructuring will only affect personnel, including contract employees, and is expected to be complete by the end of 2020. We expect to incur between $1.2-$1.4 million dollars of additional restructuring charges mainly consisting of severance costs over the first three quarters of 2020.

Cambium Networks financial outlook does not include the potential impact of any possible future financial transactions, pending legal matters, or other transactions. Accordingly, Cambium Networks only includes such items in the company’s financial outlook to the extent they are reasonably certain; however, actual results may differ materially from the outlook.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions that strengthen connections between people, places, and things. Specializing in providing an end-to-end wireless fabric of reliable, scalable, secure, cloud-managed platforms that perform under demanding conditions, Cambium Networks empowers service providers and enterprise, industrial and government network operators to build intelligent edge connectivity. Headquartered outside Chicago and with R&D centers in the U.S., U.K., and India, Cambium Networks sells through a range of trusted global distributors.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Revenues $ 64,062 $ 65,703 $ 63,309 $ 267,028 $ 241,762 Cost of revenues 30,767 33,871 32,838 135,799 126,267 Gross profit 33,295 31,832 30,471 131,229 115,495 Gross margin 52.0 % 48.4 % 48.1 % 49.1 % 47.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 12,126 9,895 10,034 47,692 38,917 Sales and marketing 11,445 10,363 11,368 46,253 42,658 General and administrative 5,936 5,996 4,640 30,125 18,804 Depreciation and amortization 1,901 1,449 1,609 5,858 8,765 Total operating expenses 31,408 27,703 27,651 129,928 109,144 Operating income 1,887 4,129 2,820 1,301 6,351 Operating margin 2.9 % 6.3 % 4.5 % 0.5 % 2.6 % Interest expense 1,402 2,105 2,234 8,076 8,113 Other expense 295 61 93 546 550 Income (loss) before income taxes 190 1,963 493 (7,321 ) (2,312 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,239 3 (251 ) 10,280 (799 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,049 ) $ 1,960 $ 744 $ (17,601 ) $ (1,513 ) (Loss) income per share Basic and diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.05 $ (0.89 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding to compute net (loss) income per share Basic and diluted 25,635,050 25,634,417 13,600,411 19,732,956 13,600,411 Share-based compensation included in costs and expenses: Cost of revenues $ 15 $ 14 $ — $ 211 $ — Research and development 301 199 — 5,363 — Sales and marketing 204 374 — 4,185 — General and administrative 270 241 — 7,937 — Total share-based compensation expense $ 790 $ 828 $ — $ 17,696 $ —





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 19,346 $ 4,441 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 58,628 60,389 Inventories, net 41,670 30,710 Recoverable income taxes — 679 Prepaid expenses 5,323 3,465 Other current assets 4,350 5,889 Total current assets 129,317 105,573 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 8,314 7,965 Software, net 3,395 3,944 Operating lease assets 6,872 — Intangible assets, net 15,100 8,493 Goodwill 8,552 8,060 Deferred tax assets, net 592 8,022 TOTAL ASSETS $ 172,142 $ 142,057 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25,214 $ 23,710 Accrued liabilities 15,034 18,263 Employee compensation 4,652 4,377 Current portion of long-term external debt 9,454 8,836 Payable to Sponsor — 5,582 Deferred revenues 7,430 2,770 Other current liabilities 6,084 2,761 Total current liabilities 67,868 66,299 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term external debt 54,158 94,183 Deferred revenues 4,852 1,541 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 5,335 — Other noncurrent liabilities — 605 Total liabilities 132,213 162,628 Shareholders' equity (deficit) Share capital; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019; 77,179 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 25,727,937 issued and 25,636,812 outstanding at December 31, 2019 3 - Additional paid in capital 104,773 772 Capital contribution — 24,651 Treasury shares, at cost, 0 shares at December 31, 2018 and 91,125 shares at December 31, 2019 (1,094 ) — Accumulated deficit (63,374 ) (45,773 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (379 ) (221 ) Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 39,929 (20,571 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 172,142 $ 142,057





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (1,049 ) $ 1,960 $ 744 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,046 1,568 1,688 Amortization of debt issuance costs 136 663 151 Share-based compensation 790 828 - Deferred income taxes (97 ) (9 ) (799 ) Other (95 ) (31 ) 62 Change in assets and liabilities: Receivables (31 ) 2,423 (3,503 ) Inventories 1,028 (1,977 ) (556 ) Accounts payable 3,753 (6,223 ) (1,805 ) Accrued employee compensation (329 ) (1,394 ) (134 ) Other assets and liabilities (7 ) (9,609 ) (1,504 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,145 (11,801 ) (5,656 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (467 ) (828 ) (1,778 ) Purchase of software (72 ) (157 ) (670 ) Cash paid for acquisition (2,666 ) (2,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (3,205 ) (2,985 ) (2,448 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of term loan — — 9,962 Proceeds from issuance of revolver debt — — 38 Repayment of term loan (2,375 ) (23,087 ) (1,125 ) Repayment of revolver debt — (10,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs — (128 ) (396 ) Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters commission and fees and payment of deferred offering costs (181 ) (3,428 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (802 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,556 ) (37,445 ) 8,479 Effect of exchange rate on cash 12 (65 ) (89 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 396 (52,296 ) 286 Cash, beginning of period 18,950 71,246 4,155 Cash, end of period $ 19,346 $ 18,950 $ 4,441 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 270 $ 1,076 $ 1,074 Interest paid $ 1,185 $ 1,371 $ 2,507 Significant non-cash activities: Issuance of shares for unreturned capital and accumulated yield $ — $ — $ — Deferred offering costs included in accrued liabilities $ — $ 179 $ —





CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In thousands) (unaudited) REVENUES BY PRODUCT TYPE Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Point-to-Multi-Point $ 33,244 $ 38,856 $ 41,289 $ 156,157 $ 146,621 Point-to-Point 18,178 15,976 17,405 71,618 71,678 Wi-Fi 11,521 10,141 4,034 35,678 19,571 Other 1,119 730 581 3,575 3,892 Total Revenues $ 64,062 $ 65,703 $ 63,309 $ 267,028 $ 241,762 REVENUES BY REGION Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 North America $ 29,113 $ 29,032 $ 28,202 $ 122,565 $ 108,884 Europe, Middle East and Africa 19,217 21,749 21,535 85,930 75,503 Caribbean and Latin America 8,240 8,008 6,234 31,767 29,833 Asia Pacific 7,492 6,914 7,338 26,766 27,542 Total Revenues $ 64,062 $ 65,703 $ 63,309 $ 267,028 $ 241,762

﻿Use of non-GAAP (Adjusted) Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we provide additional financial metrics that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (non-GAAP), including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for financial and operational decision making, for planning and forecasting purposes, to measure executive compensation and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help us to identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in the calculations of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Accordingly, we believe that these financial measures reflect our ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the business and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects. Excluding these non-GAAP measures eliminate the variability caused by share-based compensation as a result of the variety of equity awards used by other companies and the varying methodologies and assumptions used, the variability caused by purchase accounting and provide a more relevant measure of operating performance. Although the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may vary from company to company, our detailed presentation may facilitate analysis and comparison of our operating results by management and investors with other peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results in their public disclosures. These non-GAAP financial measures are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income as reported in our consolidated statements of income excluding the impact of (i) interest expense (income), net; (ii) income tax provision (benefit); (iii) depreciation and amortization expense; (iv) Sponsor fees associated with advisory services, (v) share-based compensation expense, (vi) one-time acquisition costs, and (vii) restructuring expenses. EBITDA is widely used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the profitability of companies. EBITDA eliminates potential differences in performance caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net finance costs), tax positions (such as the availability of net operating losses against which to relieve taxable profits), the cost and age of tangible assets (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the extent to which intangible assets are identifiable (affecting relative amortization expense). We adjust EBITDA to also exclude Sponsor fees, in order to eliminate the impact on reported performance caused by these fees, which are related to our past ownership structure. We adjust EBITDA for share-based compensation expense which is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks' control. As a result, management excludes this item from Cambium Networks' internal operating forecasts and models. We also adjust EBITDA to exclude one-time acquisition costs and restructuring expenses as these relate to events outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations and to provide a more accurate comparison of our ongoing business results.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net income are used as a supplement to our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP measures are the most meaningful for period to period comparisons because they exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, and amortization of capitalized software costs as we do not consider these costs and expenses to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

Share-based compensation expense and associated employment taxes paid. Management may issue different types of awards, including share options, restricted share awards and restricted share units, as well as awards with performance or other market characteristics, and excludes the associated expense in this non-GAAP measure. Share-based compensation expense is a non-cash expense that varies in amount from period to period and is dependent on market forces that are often beyond Cambium Networks control while the associated employment taxes are cash-based expenses that vary in amount from period-to-period and are dependent on market forces as well as jurisdictional tax regulations that are often beyond Cambium Networks control. In addition, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, Cambium Networks incurred a one-time share-based compensation expense of $16.1 million in connection with (i) the recognition of deferred share-based compensation expense and (ii) the issuance of 2,172,000 share options, each upon the completion of our initial public offering as well as employment taxes paid by Cambium Networks in conjunction with the settlement of deferred share-based compensation into ordinary shares.





Amortization of acquired intangibles includes customer relationships, unpatented technology, patents, software, and trademarks.





Amortization of capitalized software costs include capitalized research and development activities amortized over their useful life and included in cost of revenues.





Debt amortization costs associated with the extinguishment of long-term debt. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses from non-GAAP income since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.





Acquisition and integration costs consist of legal and professional fees relations to the acquisition of Xirrus. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.





One-time charges associated with the completion of an acquisition including items such as contract termination costs, severance and other acquisition-related restructuring costs; costs incurred in connection with integration activities; and legal and accounting costs. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.





Restructuring expenses primarily consist of severance costs for employees which are not related to future operating expenses. Cambium Networks excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of Cambium Networks' ongoing business results.

Our non-GAAP tax adjustments include the tax impacts from share-based compensation expense including excess or decremental tax benefits available to the company that are recorded when incurred, one-time and ongoing impacts from the company's valuation allowance recognized in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and one-time tax impacts from share-based compensation expense incurred upon the completion of our initial public offering as noted above. Cambium Networks excludes these amounts to more closely approximate the company’s ongoing effective tax rate (ETR) after adjusting for one-time or unique reoccurring items. The associated non-GAAP effective tax rate is also applied to the gross amount of non-GAAP adjustments for purposes of calculating non-GAAP net income in total and on a per-share basis. This approach is designed to enhance the ability of investors to understand the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP adjustments which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares are shown as outstanding during the entire period presented and include dilutive shares, if their effect to earnings per share is dilutive. We also use non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares to provide more comparable per-share results across periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of our GAAP financial results and should only be used as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations in the use of non-GAAP measures, because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP and because they involve the exercise of judgment concerning exclusions of items from the comparable non-GAAP financial measure. In addition, other companies may use other measures to evaluate their performance, or may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. We present a “Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the tables below.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Year ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net (loss) income $ (1,049 ) $ 1,960 $ 744 $ (17,601 ) $ (1,513 ) Interest expense, net 1,402 2,105 2,234 8,076 8,113 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,239 3 (251 ) 10,280 (799 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,046 1,568 1,689 6,367 9,018 EBITDA 3,638 5,636 4,416 7,122 14,819 Share-based compensation 915 966 — 17,959 — Sponsor management fee — — 125 250 500 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 74 168 — 242 — Restructuring expense 644 — — 644 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,271 $ 6,770 $ 4,541 $ 26,217 $ 15,319 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.2 % 10.3 % 7.2 % 9.8 % 6.3 %

The following table reconciles all other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures (in thousands):

CAMBIUM NETWORKS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 GAAP gross profit $ 33,295 $ 31,832 $ 30,471 $ 131,229 $ 115,495 Share-based compensation expense 15 14 — 211 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 145 119 80 509 253 Restructuring expense 117 — — 117 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,572 $ 31,965 $ 30,551 $ 132,066 $ 115,748 Non-GAAP gross margin 52.4 % 48.7 % 48.3 % 49.5 % 47.9 % GAAP research and development expense $ 12,126 $ 9,895 $ 10,034 $ 47,692 $ 38,917 Share-based compensation expense 426 337 — 5,626 — Restructuring expense 131 — — 131 — Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 11,569 $ 9,558 $ 10,034 $ 41,935 $ 38,917 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 11,445 $ 10,363 $ 11,368 $ 46,253 $ 42,658 Share-based compensation expense 204 374 — 4,185 — Restructuring expense 362 — — 362 — Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 10,879 $ 9,989 $ 11,368 $ 41,706 $ 42,658 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 5,936 $ 5,996 $ 4,640 $ 30,125 $ 18,804 Share-based compensation expense 270 241 — 7,937 — Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 74 168 — 242 — Restructuring expense 34 — — 34 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 5,558 $ 5,587 $ 4,640 $ 21,912 $ 18,804 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,901 $ 1,449 $ 1,609 $ 5,858 $ 8,765 Amortization of acquired intangibles 593 424 596 1,603 4,199 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 1,308 $ 1,025 $ 1,013 $ 4,255 $ 4,566 GAAP operating income $ 1,887 $ 4,129 $ 2,820 $ 1,301 $ 6,351 Share-based compensation expense 915 966 — 17,959 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 145 119 80 509 253 Amortization of acquired intangibles 593 424 596 1,603 4,199 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 74 168 — 242 — Restructuring expense 644 — — 644 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 4,258 $ 5,806 $ 3,496 $ 22,258 $ 10,803 GAAP pre-tax income (loss) $ 190 $ 1,963 $ 493 $ (7,321 ) $ (2,312 ) Share-based compensation expense 915 966 — 17,959 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 145 119 80 509 253 Amortization of acquired intangibles 593 424 596 1,603 4,199 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 74 168 — 242 — Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt — 527 — 527 — Restructuring expense 644 — — 644 — Non-GAAP pre-tax income $ 2,561 $ 4,167 $ 1,169 $ 14,163 $ 2,140 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes $ 1,239 $ 3 $ (251 ) $ 10,280 $ (799 ) Valuation allowance impacts 1,361 — (112 ) 9,599 (112 ) Tax impacts of share vesting 277 — — 2,807 — Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (688 ) (531 ) (137 ) (4,295 ) (859 ) All other discrete items — 85 (239 ) 85 (104 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 289 $ 449 $ 237 $ 2,085 $ 276 Non-GAAP ETR 11.3 % 10.8 % 20.3 % 14.7 % 12.9 % GAAP net (loss) income $ (1,049 ) $ 1,960 $ 744 $ (17,601 ) $ (1,513 ) Share-based compensation expense 915 966 — 17,959 — Amortization of capitalized software costs 145 119 80 509 253 Amortization of acquired intangibles 593 424 596 1,603 4,199 Xirrus one-time acquisition charges 74 168 — 242 — Write-down of debt issuance costs upon prepayment of debt — 527 — 527 — Restructuring expense 644 — — 644 — Non-GAAP adjustments to tax 1,638 85 (351 ) 12,490 (216 ) Tax effect of share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, Xirrus one-time acquisition charges, restructuring expense using non-GAAP ETR (688 ) (531 ) (137 ) (4,295 ) (859 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 2,272 $ 3,718 $ 932 $ 12,078 $ 1,864 Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares 25,637 25,634 13,600 25,637 13,600 Non-GAAP net income per Non-GAAP fully weighted basic and diluted shares $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 $ 0.47 $ 0.14