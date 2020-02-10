PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported first quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.



Highlights

Net income of $10.8 million or $0.31 per diluted share





Controllable completion factor of 99.8% compared to 99.5% in Q1 2019





Block hours increased 0.5% compared to Q1 2019

Mesa’s Q1 2020 results reflect net income of $10.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share for Q1 2019. Mesa’s Q1 2020 pre-tax income was $14.3 million, compared to $25.0 million for Q1 2019. In addition, Mesa’s EBITDA1 for Q1 2020 was $47.4 million, compared to $58.2 million in Q1 2019 and EBITDAR1 was $58.8 million, compared to $72.3 million in Q1 2019. The primary variance in pre-tax income from Q1 2019 to Q1 2020 was the anticipated increase in airframe and engine heavy maintenance of $10.7 million.

Operationally, the company ran a 99.8% controllable completion factor compared to 99.5% in Q1 2019. At United, the company operated at a 99.98% controllable completion factor in the quarter, taking only 6 cancels out of 33,876 scheduled flights compared to a 99.6% controllable completion factor in Q1 2019. At American, the company operated at a 99.5% controllable completion factor compared to a 99.2% controllable completion factor in Q1 2019. The company ran a 98.7% total completion factor, which includes weather and other uncontrollable cancellations, compared to 98.0% in Q1 2019. Mesa operated 115,562 block hours during Q1 2020, an increase of 0.5% from Q1 2019 of 115,000.

“We are pleased to see our operational performance continue to improve and we are on target to take delivery of 20 new E175s which begin in May 2020,” said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and dedication every day.”

“We continue to work closely with our partners to provide the highest level of customer service, reliability and on time performance,” said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Since having access to the full complement of aircraft in our American Eagle operation, our performance has increased with November and December at a 99.7% controllable completion factor, January at 99.9% and February at 100% month-to-date.”

______________________________

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures



Outlook

The company is providing the following guidance for Fiscal Year 2020 and 2021:

Block Hours, Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance, Pass-through Maintenance Expense – Actual and Forecast (unaudited)

Block Hours Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2020 Actual / Guidance Low 115,562 109,000 112,000 115,500 452,062 High 115,562 111,000 114,000 118,000 458,562 Scheduled Heavy Engine and Airframe Maintenance Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2020 Actual / Guidance Low $ 14.8 $ 20.0 $ 7.0 $ 7.0 $ 48.8 High $ 14.8 $ 23.0 $ 10.0 $ 10.0 $ 57.8 Pass-through Maintenance Expense Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total FY 2020 Actual / Guidance $ 7.4 $ 10.5 $ 9.4 $ 9.4 $ 36.7





Fleet Count FY '20 Q1 FY '20 Q2 FY '20 Q3 FY '20 Q4 FY '21 Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended Qtr Ended FY Ended Dec '19 Mar '20 Jun '20 Sep '20 Sep '21 Fleet Count Partner (Actual) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Forecast) E-175 United 60 60 62 68 80 CRJ-900 American 60 59 59 59 59 CRJ-700 United 20 20 18 12 — Total CPA 140 139 139 139 139 Non-CPA CRJ-700 Leased — — 2 8 20 CRJ-900 Unassigned 4 5 5 5 5 CRJ-200 Unassigned 1 1 1 1 1 Total Fleet 145 145 147 153 165

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa’s ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and the three months ended December 31, 2018. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company’s net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 14,320 (3,535 ) 10,785 $ 0.31 Interest Expense 12,628 Interest Income (58 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,552 EBITDA 47,442 Aircraft Rent 11,329 EBITDAR 58,771





Three months ended December 31, 2018 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income 25,030 (5,949 ) 19,081 $ 0.54 Interest Expense 14,842 Interest Income (156 ) Depreciation and Amortization 18,491 EBITDA 58,207 Aircraft Rent 14,119 EBITDAR 72,326

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, February 10 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q4mi3ymq . A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 147 cities in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of January 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with an average of approximately 702 daily departures and 3,600 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward looking statements, including, but not limited to, (i) the block hours, scheduled heavy engine and airframe maintenance, and pass-through maintenance expense forecast of Mesa for the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020, (ii) the fleet forecast for the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, and (iii) delivery dates of the 20 E175s scheduled to begin in May 2020. These forward-looking statements are based on Mesa’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Mesa’s control. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Mesa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.







MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 171,800 $ 170,449 Pass-through and other 12,236 7,707 Total operating revenues 184,036 178,156 Operating expenses: Flight operations 52,644 53,245 Fuel 169 121 Maintenance 58,095 39,802 Aircraft rent 11,329 14,119 Aircraft and traffic servicing 1,064 934 General and administrative 12,996 12,214 Depreciation and amortization 20,552 18,491 Total operating expenses 156,849 138,926 Operating income 27,187 39,230 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (12,628 ) (14,842 ) Interest income 58 156 Other (expense) income, net (297 ) 486 Total other (expense), net (12,867 ) (14,200 ) Income before taxes 14,320 25,030 Income tax expense 3,535 5,949 Net income $ 10,785 $ 19,081 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.54 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,023 34,518 Diluted 35,182 35,113





MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,763 $ 68,855 Restricted cash 3,448 3,646 Receivables, net 24,121 23,080 Expendable parts and supplies, net 22,400 21,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,502 40,923 Total current assets 112,234 157,841 Property and equipment, net 1,261,267 1,273,585 Intangibles, net 9,157 9,532 Lease and equipment deposits 4,872 2,167 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 146,071 — Other Assets 8,400 8,792 TOTAL ASSETS 1,542,001 1,451,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases $ 166,089 $ 165,900 Current maturities of operating leases 37,674 — Accounts payable 47,750 49,930 Accrued compensation 10,048 11,988 Other accrued expenses 34,350 28,888 Total current liabilities 295,911 256,706 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion 641,017 677,423 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 95,992 — Deferred credits 11,032 12,134 Deferred income taxes 58,506 55,303 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,352 24,483 Total noncurrent liabilities 807,899 769,343 Total liabilities 1,103,810 1,026,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000 shares authorized; 33,039,126 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued and outstanding, and 1,988,472 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants issued and outstanding 239,783 238,504 Retained earnings 198,408 187,364 Total stockholders' equity 438,191 425,868 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,542,001 $ 1,451,917





Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended December 31 2019 2018 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 2,735,386 2,708,899 1.0 % Block Hours 115,562 115,000 0.5 % Departures 62,725 61,534 1.9 % Average Stage Length (miles) 573 578 -0.9 % Passengers 3,697,138 3,620,115 2.1 %

