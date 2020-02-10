Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with service/technologies providers.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

An overview of the genome sequencing service providers landscape, featuring information on year of establishment, company size, geographical location and types of services offered (sanger sequencing, genotyping, whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing targeted sequencing and bioinformatics). Further, it provides details on the cost of services, sequencing systems used, average turn-around time and sequencing coverage, for certain types of sequencing-related services (whole genome, whole exome and targeted sequencing) offered by contract service providers.

An overview of genome sequencing technologies landscape, featuring information on type of applications, run time, maximum reads per run, maximum sequencing output, maximum read length, type of sequencing technique, quality score and cost. It also provides information on the technology providers involved in this domain, including information on year of establishment, company size and geographical location.

An informed competitiveness analysis of the genome sequencing technologies captured in our database, taking into consideration relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on company size of technology provider) and other important technology-related specifications, such as types of applications, maximum sequencing output, maximum reads per run, maximum read length, quality score and cost of sequencer.

An in-depth analysis of intellectual property related to this field of research, in order to generate an opinion on how the industry has evolved from the R&D perspective. The analysis takes into consideration genome sequencing-related patents that have been filed/granted since 2015, highlighting publication year, issuing authority/patent offices involved, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading players, patent characteristics and geography.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies related to genome sequencing, featuring details on registration year, type of sponsors/collaborators, current status of trials, type of study design, target therapeutic area, type of application, regional distribution of clinical trials and enrolled patient population.

An analysis of the various genome sequencing-focused initiatives of the ten big pharma players (shortlisted based on extent of activity in genome sequencing domain), highlighting the key focus areas of such companies along with information on funding, collaboration and acquisition activity.

A case study on the various national and international, government sponsored initiatives related to genome sequencing, analyzed on the basis of year of initiation, type of investors, type of participant organization, research objectives, geographical distribution, region-specific data access policies and key focus areas of research.



Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Overview of Genome Sequencing

3.3. Types of Genome Sequencing

3.4. History and Evolution of Genome Sequencing

3.5. Practical Relevance of Genome Sequencing

3.6. Applications of Genome Sequencing

3.7. Challenges Associated with Genome Sequencing

3.8. Future Perspectives



4. GENOME SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Genome Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Industry Players

4.3. Genome Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Non-Industry Players



5. GENOME SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Genome Sequencing Technologies: Overall Market Landscape



6. PLATFORM COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters



7. COMPANY PROFILES: GENOME SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS



8. COMPANY PROFILES: GENOME SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS



9. PATENT ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. Genome Sequencing: Analysis of Patent Portfolio

9.4. Emerging Focus Areas

9.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

9.6. Genome Sequencing: Patent Benchmarking Analysis



10. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Genome Sequencing: Clinical Trial Analysis



11. GENOME SEQUENCING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS



12. CASE STUDY: GOVERNMENT SPONSORED INITIATIVES



13. MARKET FORECAST

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Overall Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2020-2030

13.3. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution across Key Market Segments, 2020-2030

13.4. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2020 and 2030

13.5. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by End-Users, 2020 and 2030

13.6. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020 and 2030



14. FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES



Some companies mentioned include:



AbbVie

AbCellera

Active Motif

Activiomics

Adaltis

Admera Health

Agiomix

AgriGenome Labs

Amgen

BaseClear

Bayer

CeGaT

CosmosID

GenapSys

Gencove

Gene by Gene

Genentech

GenePlanet

GeneTech

Genomix4Life

Genoptix

Genosity

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson and Johnson

Jouvene

Kapa Biosystems

LC Sciences

Loxo Oncology

Lucigen

Macrogen

MedGenome

Nucleics

Nucleome

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi

StarSEQ

Stratos Genomics

Synbio Technologies

Theragen Etex Bio

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Toldot Genetics

UCB

Veritas

WuXi NextCODE

Xcelris Labs

Yaazh Xenomics

Yikon Genomics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olg43r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900