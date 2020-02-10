Dublin, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market, 2020-2030: Service Providers (Whole Genome, Whole Exome and Targeted Sequencing) and Technology Platforms' report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the future opportunities associated with service/technologies providers.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
Key Topics Covered:
1. PREFACE
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Overview of Genome Sequencing
3.3. Types of Genome Sequencing
3.4. History and Evolution of Genome Sequencing
3.5. Practical Relevance of Genome Sequencing
3.6. Applications of Genome Sequencing
3.7. Challenges Associated with Genome Sequencing
3.8. Future Perspectives
4. GENOME SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Genome Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Industry Players
4.3. Genome Sequencing Service Providers: Market Landscape of Non-Industry Players
5. GENOME SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGIES: MARKET LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Genome Sequencing Technologies: Overall Market Landscape
6. PLATFORM COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Methodology and Key Parameters
7. COMPANY PROFILES: GENOME SEQUENCING SERVICE PROVIDERS
8. COMPANY PROFILES: GENOME SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS
9. PATENT ANALYSIS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Scope and Methodology
9.3. Genome Sequencing: Analysis of Patent Portfolio
9.4. Emerging Focus Areas
9.5. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents
9.6. Genome Sequencing: Patent Benchmarking Analysis
10. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Scope and Methodology
10.3. Genome Sequencing: Clinical Trial Analysis
11. GENOME SEQUENCING RELATED INITIATIVES OF BIG PHARMA PLAYERS
12. CASE STUDY: GOVERNMENT SPONSORED INITIATIVES
13. MARKET FORECAST
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Overall Next Generation Sequencing Market, 2020-2030
13.3. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution across Key Market Segments, 2020-2030
13.4. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by Application Area, 2020 and 2030
13.5. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by End-Users, 2020 and 2030
13.6. Next Generation Sequencing Market: Distribution by Geographical Regions, 2020 and 2030
14. FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES
