Annual recurring revenues grew to $210.5 million, a 62% increase over fourth quarter 2018

Subscription revenues were 82% of fourth quarter 2019 license revenues

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, “We completed the year with a strong fourth quarter, as new and existing customers continue to embrace the Varonis Data Security Platform which reduces risk, better detects and responds to insider threats and cyberattacks, and helps to improve regulatory compliance. At the same time, we continued our rapid transition to a subscription model. Over the last twelve months, we believe that we have built the foundation for a durable and scalable subscription business, and we are excited to continue our momentum in 2020 as we work toward our $1 billion sales target.”

Guy Melamed, Varonis CFO and COO, said, “2019 was a transformational year, capped by our fourth quarter results, in which we achieved a record 82% of license revenues from subscriptions and ended with annual recurring revenues of $210.5 million, up 62% year-over-year. We feel confident in the market opportunity and our competitive position and will continue to invest to drive future growth. While this will pressure operating margins in the first half of the year, we expect to show sequential margin expansion each quarter in 2020 and improving operating leverage for the full year versus 2019.”

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Subscription revenues were $31.6 million, or 82% of license revenues, compared with $3.8 million, or 7% of license revenues, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Maintenance and services revenues were $34.2 million, compared with $33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Total revenues were $72.6 million, compared to $87.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting the accelerated transition to a subscription-based model.

GAAP operating loss was ($14.0) million for the quarter, compared to GAAP operating income of $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP operating loss was ($2.4) million for the quarter, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had $120.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, the Company used ($10.7) million of cash from operations, compared to $23.5 million generated in the prior-year period, reflecting the accelerated transition to a subscription-based model.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, were $210.5 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, up 62% over the prior year period.

Generated 57% of license and first year maintenance revenues from existing customers and 43% from new customers in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 54% and 46%, respectively, in the prior-year period.

Added 229 new customers during the fourth quarter of 2019 compared with 275 in the prior-year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, total revenues in North America were $49.4 million, total revenues from EMEA were $19.5 million, and total revenues from Rest of World were $3.7 million.

As of December 31, 2019, 76% of customers had purchased two or more product families, and 45% had purchased three or more product families, up from 73% and 40%, respectively, as of December 31, 2018.

An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects:

Revenues in the range of $59.0 million to $60.0 million, representing growth of 5% to 6%.

Non-GAAP operating loss in the range of ($17.3) million to ($16.5) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.57) to ($0.55), based on a tax provision of $400,000 to $600,000 and 30.9 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For the full-year 2020, the Company expects:

Revenues in the range of $286.0 million to $292.0 million, representing growth of 13% to 15%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of ($27.0) million to ($24.8) million.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.93) to ($0.89), based on a tax provision of $2.2 million to $3.2 million and 31.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

Expectations of non-GAAP operating loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation. Expectations of non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share exclude stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and foreign exchange gains or losses.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation.

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation and (iii) foreign exchange gains (losses) on assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which for 2019 include exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expense, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allow for more meaningful comparisons between our operating results from period to period. In addition, the Company excludes payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation expense because, without excluding these tax expenses, investors would not see the full effect that excluding stock-based compensation expense had on our operating results. These expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, which factors may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business. Similar to stock-based compensation expense, the Company believes excluding this payroll tax expense provides investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business operations and facilitates comparison with other periods as well as the results of other companies. Also, as the Company has significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies, the Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of these liabilities as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars. These gains and losses may vary from period to period and do not reflect the true financial performance of the Company.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Finally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance for perpetual license contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes, transition in sales from perpetual licenses to a more subscription-based model and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; general economic and industry conditions, including expenditure trends for data and cyber security solutions; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; and Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of December 31, 2019, had approximately 7,100 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Subscriptions $ 31,561 $ 3,849 $ 76,730 $ 8,750 Perpetual licenses 6,789 49,790 42,093 139,578 Maintenance and services 34,210 33,879 135,367 121,960 Total revenues 72,560 87,518 254,190 270,288 Cost of revenues 9,652 7,749 35,144 27,683 Gross profit 62,908 79,769 219,046 242,605 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 21,874 19,445 80,764 69,971 Sales and marketing 44,129 46,196 169,898 168,309 General and administrative 10,910 9,628 44,371 33,460 Total operating expenses 76,913 75,269 295,033 271,740 Operating income (loss) (14,005 ) 4,500 (75,987 ) (29,135 ) Financial income (loss), net 156 704 (389 ) 970 Income (loss) before income taxes (13,849 ) 5,204 (76,376 ) (28,165 ) Benefit (provision) for income taxes (801 ) 1,264 (2,388 ) (413 ) Net income (loss) $ (14,650 ) $ 6,468 $ (78,764 ) $ (28,578 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock, basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.22 $ (2.60 ) $ (0.98 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock, diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.20 $ (2.60 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock, basic 30,524,694 29,498,904 30,257,410 29,020,645 Weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock, diluted 30,524,694 32,506,422 30,257,410 29,020,645





Stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 594 $ 457 $ 2,561 $ 1,757 Research and development 3,514 2,465 13,188 9,645 Sales and marketing 3,767 5,732 14,782 16,081 General and administrative 3,485 2,133 15,608 7,478 $ 11,360 $ 10,787 $ 46,139 $ 34,961





Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 16 $ 7 $ 235 $ 363 Research and development 51 17 162 180 Sales and marketing 179 214 1,908 3,135 General and administrative 24 6 343 297 $ 270 $ 244 $ 2,648 $ 3,975





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,929 $ 48,707 Marketable securities 41,531 39,770 Short-term deposits 10,000 70,438 Trade receivables, net 75,050 83,223 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,047 16,952 Total current assets 208,557 259,090 Long-term assets: Other assets 18,360 8,565 Operating lease right-of-use asset 55,057 — Property and equipment, net 36,338 17,323 Total long-term assets 109,755 25,888 Total assets $ 318,312 $ 284,978 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 997 $ 2,620 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 62,607 55,991 Deferred revenues 95,975 87,729 Total current liabilities 159,579 146,340 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues 5,460 6,487 Operating lease liability 57,040 — Other liabilities 2,701 6,781 Total long-term liabilities 65,201 13,268 Stockholders’ equity: Share capital Common stock 31 30 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (449 ) (3,633 ) Additional paid-in capital 310,682 266,941 Accumulated deficit (216,732 ) (137,968 ) Total stockholders’ equity 93,532 125,370 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 318,312 $ 284,978





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (78,764 ) $ (28,578 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 6,321 4,156 Stock-based compensation 46,139 34,961 Amortization of deferred commissions 13,630 13,185 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset 9,023 — Capital loss (gain) from sale of fixed assets 45 (27 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 8,173 (7,627 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,225 ) (1,932 ) Deferred commissions (19,132 ) (15,308 ) Other long term assets 81 (270 ) Trade payables (1,623 ) 1,985 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities (886 ) 9,910 Deferred revenues 7,219 14,115 Other long term liabilities 316 (1,025 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (10,683 ) 23,545 Cash flows from investing activities: Decrease (increase) in short-term deposits 60,466 (30,280 ) Increase in marketable securities (1,761 ) (39 ) Increase in long-term deposits (21 ) (313 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 11 27 Purchase of property and equipment (25,392 ) (9,583 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 33,303 (40,188 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds (withholdings) from employee stock plans, net (2,398 ) 8,114 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (2,398 ) 8,114 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,222 (8,529 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,707 57,236 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 68,929 $ 48,707





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Unaudited Unaudited Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating income (loss) $ (14,005 ) $ 4,500 $ (75,987 ) $ (29,135 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 11,360 10,787 46,139 34,961 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 270 244 2,648 3,975 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (2,375 ) $ 15,531 $ (27,200 ) $ 9,801 Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net income (loss) $ (14,650 ) $ 6,468 $ (78,764 ) $ (28,578 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 11,360 10,787 46,139 34,961 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 270 244 2,648 3,975 Foreign exchange rate differences (*) 183 (170 ) 2,225 574 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (2,837 ) $ 17,329 $ (27,752 ) $ 10,932 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic 30,524,694 29,498,904 30,257,410 29,020,645 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted 30,524,694 32,506,422 30,257,410 32,282,487 GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic 30,524,694 29,498,904 30,257,410 29,020,645 GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted 30,524,694 32,506,422 30,257,410 29,020,645 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic $ (0.09 ) $ 0.59 $ (0.92 ) $ 0.38 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted $ (0.09 ) $ 0.53 $ (0.92 ) $ 0.34 GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.22 $ (2.60 ) $ (0.98 ) GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.20 $ (2.60 ) $ (0.98 )

(*) Exchange rate differences for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include exchange rate differences on lease contracts of ($221) and ($1,939), respectively, as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, effective as of January 1, 2019, as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars.

