WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced today that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse 21st Annual Financial Services Forum at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 27 in Key Biscayne, Florida.



A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors . A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. The company helps its clients and millions of Americans achieve financial success through services and support. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Navient also employs team members in western New York, northeastern Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and other locations. Learn more at Navient.com.

