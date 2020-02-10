WESTPORT, Conn. and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the "Company”), an owner of leading middle market businesses, is pleased to recognize its subsidiary, Ergobaby, the award-winning maker of ergonomic baby carriers, strollers, swaddlers and nursing pillows, as it announces Everlove by Ergobaby, a program for buying back, inspecting, repairing, deep cleaning and reselling quality Ergobaby carriers. This program provides the opportunity for families to purchase genuine, certified Ergobaby carriers and creates a circular economy for the carriers, benefiting the planet. With Everlove, Ergobaby can take immediate responsibility for up to 96% of the carriers they have manufactured.



Ergobaby was founded with the mission to create the most durable, comfortable, and longest lasting carriers in the world. Their carriers are built to last far longer than most families will need them. Just last year, Ergobaby furthered their commitment to quality and durability with the introduction of the ErgoPromise LifeTime Guarantee. Now the brand continues to build on that promise with Everlove: a hassle-free way to pass on loved Ergobaby carriers so that they can be put back in use. Everlove by Ergobaby is one step towards a healthy and sustainable future for our children and planet.

When comparing the impacts of the materials required to make a new carrier, to the opportunity to purchase a used carrier, Ergobaby estimates that Everlove carriers save up to 96% of energy use, 95% of water use and 84% of CO2 emissions1.

“Ergobaby has always been committed to making the highest quality carriers. Today, we see an opportunity to start our sustainability journey of reducing and reusing because of the quality built into our products from the start,” says Margaret Hardin, CEO of Ergobaby. “Through the launch of Everlove, we’re extending the life of these pre-loved carriers so they can provide many more years of comfort – from everyday adventures through nap time. For us, love carries on by passing Ergobaby carriers along.”

“A key aspect of investing for the future and creating long-term value at our subsidiaries and for our shareholders is being a responsible partner and corporate citizen,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of CODI. “We are focused on implementing sustainably initiatives across our portfolio and are incredibly proud of the steps Ergobaby is taking in its sustainability journey of reducing and reusing. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Margaret and the Ergobaby team to deliver sustainable products to parents who share our values of responsibility, community and dependability.”

To further their commitment to the future of the planet and our children, Ergobaby will be providing the option to donate to Baby2Baby through the Everlove by Ergobaby program. Baby2Baby is a non-profit organization that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. When families opt to donate to Baby2Baby in exchange for their Ergobaby carrier, Ergobaby product will be donated to Baby2Baby. Ergobaby has proudly worked with Baby2Baby for over seven years, and Everlove by Ergobaby is another way that the brand will continue to support Baby2Baby’s critical work.

Everlove launched the consumer buy-back program on February 6, 2020. Starting in Spring 2020, pre-loved Ergobaby carriers that have been inspected, cleaned and repaired by Ergobaby will be available for purchase at www.Ergobaby.com/everlove. Ergobaby® is a registered trademark of The ERGO Baby Carrier, Inc. and its affiliates.

About Ergobaby

Founded by Karin Frost in 2003, Ergobaby is dedicated to building global communities of confident parents with innovative, ergonomic baby products that enable and encourage bonding. Ergobaby offers a broad range of award-winning baby carriers, strollers, swaddlers, nursing pillows, and related products that fit into families’ daily lives seamlessly, comfortably and safely. Ergobaby is headquartered in Los Angeles and is sold in more than 650 retailers and online sites in the United States and in more than 50 countries.

For more on Ergobaby, please visit: www.ergobaby.com

About Compass Diversified Holdings (“CODI”)

CODI owns and manages a diverse family of established North American middle market businesses. Each of its current subsidiaries is a leader in its niche market.

CODI maintains controlling ownership interests in each of its subsidiaries in order to maximize its ability to impact long term cash flow generation and value. The Company provides both debt and equity capital for its subsidiaries, contributing to their financial and operating flexibility. CODI utilizes the cash flows generated by its subsidiaries to invest in the long-term growth of the Company and to make cash distributions to its shareholders.

1 These savings were derived from estimates of raw material production used in Ergobaby production of Omni Mesh and Omni Cotton carriers compared to the transportation and cleaning impacts associated with used carriers. They do not include the cut and sew process at an Ergobaby factory, or the scrap material generated during manufacturing. The impacts of used carriers are based on the shipping impacts of collection and cleaning, as well as the cleaning process itself; impacts of repair are excluded at this point in the study. The calculations do not attribute any of the impacts of making the carrier to the used carrier and we acknowledge that this is an over-simplification; however, at this time there is not a standard portion of initial manufacturing impacts that can be attributed to a used product. Packaging is currently excluded from this scope.

