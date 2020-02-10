Grows EPS by 50% and adjusted EPS by 56% for the fourth quarter

Grows net income by 18% and adjusted EBITDA by 14% for the fourth quarter

Provides guidance for 7% to 10% growth in adjusted EBITDA for full year 2020

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Revenue was $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared with $4.39 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $96 million for the quarter, compared with $84 million for the same period in 2018. Operating income was $202 million for the quarter, compared with $126 million for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was $0.93 for the quarter, compared with $0.62 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $115 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $98 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.12 for the quarter, compared with $0.72 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2019 exclude: $21 million, or $17 million after-tax, of restructuring costs, primarily severance; $4 million, or $3 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; and $3 million, or $2 million after-tax, of transaction and integration costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $432 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $380 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter 2019 excludes $21 million of restructuring costs, primarily severance; and $3 million of transaction and integration costs.

For the fourth quarter 2019, the company generated $349 million of cash flow from operations and $221 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure. For the full year 2019, the company generated cash flow from operations of $791 million and free cash flow of $628 million, including an incremental benefit of approximately $110 million from trade receivables programs. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

2020 Financial Targets

The company issued the following full year 2020 targets, which do not reflect any potential impact to the company’s future financial performance from its exploration of strategic alternatives:

Organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% year-over-year;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.785 billion to $1.835 billion, an increase of 7% to 10% year-over-year;

Free cash flow in the range of $600 million to $700 million;

Net capital expenditures in the range of $475 million to $525 million;

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $700 million to $750 million;

Effective tax rate in the range of 24% to 27%; and

Cash taxes in the range of $155 million to $180 million.

The company’s 2020 targets for free cash flow and cash taxes assume cash interest expense of $285 million to $305 million. The company’s 2020 target for free cash flow includes an incremental benefit to free cash flow of $50 million to $70 million from trade receivables programs.

Review of Strategic Alternatives

On January 15, 2020, the company announced that its board of directors has authorized a review of strategic alternatives, including the possible sale or spin-off of one or more business units. The company has not determined which, if any, business units will be sold or spun off. However, the company does not intend to sell or spin off its North American less-than-truckload unit.

CEO Comments

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We delivered a good fourth quarter and a good year. I’m particularly pleased that we grew fourth quarter EPS by 50% year-over-year, and adjusted EPS by 56%. We also increased net income by 18% and adjusted EBITDA by 14% in the quarter.

“In our less-than-truckload unit, where we have several new technologies in place, the operating ratio was 83.9%, and the adjusted operating ratio was a fourth quarter record at 82.3%. In truck brokerage, we increased volume year-over-year with lower headcount, propelled by our XPO Connect digital platform. Our technology also helped our logistics segment generate a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter for the first time since 2015.”

Jacobs continued, “In 2020, we’ll continue to focus on maximizing shareholder value, while remaining intensely committed to the satisfaction of our customers and employees.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Results by Segment

Transportation: The company's transportation segment generated revenue of $2.60 billion for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $2.83 billion for the same period in 2018. The reduction in segment revenue primarily reflects a decrease in freight brokerage and direct postal injection revenue from the company’s largest customer, lower rates in truck brokerage and unfavorable foreign currency exchange, partially offset by revenue growth in last mile and higher volumes in truck brokerage.



Operating income for the transportation segment was $173 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $106 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $306 million for the quarter, compared with $272 million for the same period in 2018.



In North American less-than-truckload (LTL), yield excluding fuel improved by 3.1% year-over-year for the fourth quarter 2019. The fourth quarter operating ratio for LTL was 83.9%. Adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was a fourth quarter record at 82.3%, an improvement of 500 basis points year-over-year. Excluding the gains from sales of real estate, LTL adjusted operating ratio improved by 150 basis points.

Logistics: Fourth quarter revenue for the logistics segment was $1.56 billion, flat with $1.59 billion for the same period in 2018. A reduction in business from the company’s largest customer was offset by revenue growth in consumer packaged goods, aerospace, and food and beverage verticals in North America, and in e-commerce and chemicals in Europe.



Logistics segment operating income increased to $73 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $42 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $163 million for the quarter, compared with $127 million for the same period in 2018. The improvement in adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects strong cost discipline, including gains in workforce productivity, increasing traction of the company’s technology initiatives, and pricing optimization.

Corporate: Corporate SG&A expense was $44 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $22 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in corporate expense primarily reflects an increase in share-based compensation expense, including the impact of the increase in the share price of XPO stock.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results



For the full year 2019, the company reported total revenue of $16.65 billion, compared with $17.28 billion for 2018. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $379 million for 2019, compared with $390 million for 2018. Operating income was $821 million for 2019, compared with $704 million for 2018. Earnings per diluted share was $3.57 for 2019, compared with $2.88 for 2018. The increase in diluted EPS primarily reflects an increase in 2019 operating income, compared with 2018 and accretion from the company’s share repurchase activity. From December 14, 2018 through December 31, 2019, the company repurchased 35.2 million shares of XPO common stock at an average price of $53.42 per share.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $428 million for 2019, compared with $432 million for 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $4.03 for 2019, compared with $3.19 for 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the full year 2019 exclude: $49 million, or $37 million after-tax, of restructuring costs, primarily severance; $9 million, or $7 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; a non-cash charge of $6 million, or $4 million after-tax, related to the impairment of customer relationship intangibles; $5 million, or $4 million after-tax, of debt extinguishment costs; and $5 million, or $4 million after-tax, of transaction and integration costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2019 increased to $1.67 billion, compared with $1.56 billion for 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 excludes: $49 million of restructuring costs, primarily severance; and $5 million of transaction and integration costs.

Appoints David Wyshner as Chief Financial Officer

On February 10, 2020, the company announced the appointment of David Wyshner as chief financial officer, effective March 2, 2020. Wyshner’s 28-year career includes 13 years as CFO of multi-billion-dollar public companies that completed major asset sales, spin-offs and acquisitions during his tenure. Prior to joining XPO, he served as CFO of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Sarah Glickman, who assumed the role of acting chief financial officer on August 15, 2018, will serve in a new role as senior vice president, corporate finance and transformation.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

XPO’s non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 used in this release include: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin on a consolidated basis and for our transportation and logistics segments; free cash flow; adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) ("adjusted EPS"); net revenue for our transportation and logistics segments and intersegment eliminations; adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio for our North American less-than-truckload business; and organic revenue and organic revenue growth on a consolidated basis.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments' core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction, integration and rebranding costs, restructuring costs, litigation costs for independent contractor matters and the gain on sale of an equity investment. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition and include transaction costs, acquisition and integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Rebranding adjustments primarily relate to the rebranding of the XPO Logistics name on our truck fleet and buildings. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Litigation costs refer to settlement and related costs associated with independent contractor claims in our last mile business. The gain on sale of an equity investment relates to the sale of a non-strategic equity ownership interest in a private company. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO's and each business segment's ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as adjusted net cash provided by operating activities, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment, with adjusted net cash

provided by operating activities defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus cash collected on deferred purchase price receivables. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities. We believe that net revenue improves the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the cost of transportation and services, in particular the cost of fuel, incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio for our North American less-than-truckload business improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of certain restructuring costs and amortization expenses and (ii) including the impact of pension income incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that organic revenue is an important measure because it excludes the following items: foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, fuel surcharges and revenue associated with our direct postal injection service in last mile.

With respect to our 2020 financial targets for adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and organic revenue growth, each of which is a non-GAAP measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described below that we exclude from the non-GAAP target measure. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,136 $ 4,389 $ 16,648 $ 17,279 Operating expenses Cost of transportation and services 2,031 2,265 8,303 9,013 Direct operating expense 1,455 1,512 5,679 5,725 Sales, general and administrative expense 448 486 1,845 1,837 Total operating expenses 3,934 4,263 15,827 16,575 Operating income 202 126 821 704 Other expense (income) (13) (42) (54) (109) Foreign currency loss (gain) 4 (2) 9 3 Debt extinguishment loss - - 5 27 Interest expense 74 52 292 217 Income before income tax provision 137 118 569 566 Income tax provision 30 27 129 122 Net income 107 91 440 444 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - (21) (22) Net income attributable to XPO $ 107 $ 91 $ 419 $ 422 Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) (2) $ 96 $ 84 $ 379 $ 390 Basic earnings per share (2) $ 1.04 $ 0.67 $ 3.95 $ 3.17 Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 0.93 $ 0.62 $ 3.57 $ 2.88 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 92 126 96 123 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 103 137 106 135 (1) Net income attributable to common shareholders reflects the following items: Non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings $ 10 $ 6 $ 37 $ 29 Preferred dividends 1 1 3 3 (2) The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and earnings per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and the impact of the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 377 $ 502 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $58 and $52, respectively 2,500 2,596 Other current assets 465 590 Total current assets 3,342 3,688 Property and equipment, net of $2,054 and $1,585 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 2,704 2,605 Operating lease assets 2,245 - Goodwill 4,450 4,467 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $850 and $706 in accumulated amortization, respectively 1,092 1,253 Other long-term assets 295 257 Total long-term assets 10,786 8,582 Total assets $ 14,128 $ 12,270 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,157 $ 1,258 Accrued expenses 1,414 1,480 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 84 367 Short-term operating lease liabilities 468 - Other current liabilities 135 208 Total current liabilities 3,258 3,313 Long-term debt 5,182 3,902 Deferred tax liability 495 444 Employee benefit obligations 157 153 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,776 - Other long-term liabilities 364 488 Total long-term liabilities 7,974 4,987 Stockholders’ equity: Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10 shares authorized; 0.07 of Series A shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 41 41 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 92 and 116 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 2,061 3,311 Retained earnings 786 377 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (145) (154) Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interests 2,743 3,575 Noncontrolling interests 153 395 Total equity 2,896 3,970 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,128 $ 12,270





XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 440 $ 444 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities Depreciation, amortization and net lease activity 739 716 Stock compensation expense 67 49 Accretion of debt 21 15 Deferred tax expense 46 45 Debt extinguishment loss 5 27 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 9 (20) Gain on sale of equity investment - (24) Gains on sales of property and equipment (110) (8) Other 21 8 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (67) (13) Other assets (47) (49) Accounts payable (120) 35 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (213) (123) Net cash provided by operating activities 791 1,102 Investing activities Payment for purchases of property and equipment (601) (551) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 252 143 Cash collected on deferred purchase price receivable 186 - Other 2 8 Net cash used in investing activities (161) (400) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,754 1,074 Repurchase of debt - (1,225) Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility 1,935 1,355 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (1,935) (1,455) Repayment of debt and finance leases (867) (119) Payment for debt issuance costs (28) (10) Proceeds from forward sale settlement - 349 Purchase of noncontrolling interests (258) - Repurchase of common stock (1,347) (536) Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (14) (53) Dividends paid (8) (8) Other 9 8 Net cash used in financing activities (759) (620) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2 (17) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (127) 65 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 514 449 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 387 $ 514





Transportation Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 2,597 $ 2,831 $ (234) -8.3% $ 10,687 $ 11,343 $ (656) -5.8% Cost of transportation and services 1,845 2,075 (230) -11.1% 7,559 8,225 (666) -8.1% Net revenue (1) 752 756 (4) -0.5% 3,128 3,118 10 0.3% Direct operating expense 301 345 (44) -12.8% 1,248 1,356 (108) -8.0% Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits 158 162 (4) -2.5% 647 618 29 4.7% Other sales, general and administrative expense 50 67 (17) -25.4% 177 186 (9) -4.8% Purchased services 23 29 (6) -20.7% 115 130 (15) -11.5% Depreciation and amortization 47 47 - 0.0% 189 182 7 3.8% Total sales, general and administrative expense 278 305 (27) -8.9% 1,128 1,116 12 1.1% Operating income $ 173 $ 106 $ 67 63.2% $ 752 $ 646 $ 106 16.4% Other income (expense) (2) 7 10 (3) -30.0% 31 41 (10) -24.4% Total depreciation and amortization 113 114 (1) -0.9% 447 461 (14) -3.0% EBITDA (1) $ 293 $ 230 $ 63 27.4% $ 1,230 $ 1,148 $ 82 7.1% Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 2 5 (3) -60.0% 3 13 (10) -76.9% Restructuring costs 11 11 - 0.0% 32 12 20 166.7% Litigation costs - 26 (26) -100.0% - 26 (26) -100.0% Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 306 $ 272 $ 34 12.5% $ 1,265 $ 1,199 $ 66 5.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (4) 11.8% 9.6% 11.8% 10.6% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release. (2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Transportation Key Data by Service Offering (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue North America Freight Brokerage (1) $ 650 $ 742 $ 2,526 $ 2,920 Less-Than-Truckload 916 940 3,841 3,830 Last Mile 218 287 873 1,065 Managed Transport 96 101 496 462 Total North America 1,880 2,070 7,736 8,277 Europe Freight Brokerage and Truckload 464 456 1,857 1,864 Less-Than-Truckload 232 252 974 1,009 Total Europe 696 708 2,831 2,873 Global Forwarding 70 87 299 338 Eliminations (49) (34) (179) (145) Total Revenue $ 2,597 $ 2,831 $ 10,687 $ 11,343 Net Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 117 $ 138 $ 485 $ 514 Less-Than-Truckload 372 362 1,555 1,520 Last Mile 73 68 287 295 Managed Transport 26 22 104 97 Total North America 588 590 2,431 2,426 Europe 148 151 634 634 Global Forwarding 16 15 63 58 Total Net Revenue (2) $ 752 $ 756 $ 3,128 $ 3,118 Net Revenue % North America Freight Brokerage 17.9% 18.6% 19.2% 17.6% Less-Than-Truckload 40.6% 38.5% 40.5% 39.7% Last Mile 34.0% 23.9% 32.9% 27.7% Managed Transport 27.2% 21.7% 20.9% 21.1% Total North America 31.3% 28.5% 31.4% 29.3% Europe 21.2% 21.3% 22.4% 22.1% Global Forwarding 22.4% 16.8% 21.2% 17.2% Overall Net Revenue % 29.0% 26.7% 29.3% 27.5% Direct Operating Expense North America Freight Brokerage $ 22 $ 25 $ 91 $ 94 Less-Than-Truckload 138 175 601 681 Last Mile 26 25 93 89 Managed Transport 14 15 60 69 Total North America 200 240 845 933 Europe 99 102 392 410 Global Forwarding 2 3 11 13 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 301 $ 345 $ 1,248 $ 1,356 (1) Freight Brokerage revenue declined 12% year-over-year for the three months ended and 14% for the year ended December 31, 2019, with loss of business from the Company’s largest customer accounting for 6% and 9% of the decline in each of the two periods, respectively. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release. Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company's trailer manufacturing business.





XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Number of Working Days 61.5 61.0 Lbs. per Day (Thousands) 69,690 74,366 % Change in Lbs. per Day (1) -6.3% -1.1% Shipments per Day 50,726 51,919 % Change in Shipments per Day (1) -2.3% -3.5% Avg. Weight per Shipment (in pounds) 1,374 1,432 % Change in Weight per Shipment (1) -4.1% 2.5% Gross Revenue per Shipment $ 295.70 $ 301.29 Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (including fuel surcharges) $ 21.52 $ 21.03 Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 18.54 $ 17.99 % Change in Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (1) Including fuel surcharges 2.3% 2.9% Excluding fuel surcharges 3.1% 1.1% Average Length of Haul (in Miles) 817.7 815.1 Total Average Load Factor (2) 23,257 22,450 Average Age of Tractor Fleet (Years) 4.98 5.27 (1) Compared with the same quarter of the previous year. (2) Total Average Load Factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.





XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Adjusted Operating Ratio (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 777 $ 791 $ (14) -1.8% $ 3,259 $ 3,230 $ 29 0.9% Fuel surcharge revenue 128 138 (10) -7.2% 532 552 (20) -3.6% Revenue 905 929 (24) -2.6% 3,791 3,782 9 0.2% Salaries, wages and employee benefits 436 442 (6) -1.4% 1,786 1,754 32 1.8% Purchased transportation 92 100 (8) -8.0% 397 400 (3) -0.8% Fuel and fuel-related taxes 59 75 (16) -21.3% 264 293 (29) -9.9% Other operating expenses 78 113 (35) -31.0% 363 476 (113) -23.7% Depreciation and amortization 58 60 (2) -3.3% 227 243 (16) -6.6% Maintenance 22 25 (3) -12.0% 102 102 - 0.0% Rents and leases 13 11 2 18.2% 49 44 5 11.4% Purchased labor 1 3 (2) -66.7% 6 12 (6) -50.0% Operating income 146 100 46 46.0% 597 458 139 30.3% Operating ratio (1) 83.9% 89.2% 84.3% 87.9% Restructuring costs - 3 (3) -100.0% 3 3 - 0.0% Amortization expense 9 8 1 12.5% 34 33 1 3.0% Other income (2) 5 7 (2) -28.6% 22 29 (7) -24.1% Adjusted operating income (3) $ 160 $ 118 $ 42 35.6% $ 656 $ 523 $ 133 25.4% Adjusted operating ratio (3) (4) (5) 82.3% 87.3% 82.7% 86.2% (1) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (2) Other income primarily consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) on the Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release. (4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)). (5) Less-Than-Truckload adjusted operating ratio improved year-over-year by 500 basis points for the three months and 350 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2019, with sales of real estate accounting for 350 basis points and 230 basis points, respectively.





Logistics Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 1,563 $ 1,592 $ (29) -1.8% $ 6,093 $ 6,065 $ 28 0.5% Cost of transportation and services 217 224 (7) -3.1% 875 917 (42) -4.6% Net revenue (1) 1,346 1,368 (22) -1.6% 5,218 5,148 70 1.4% Direct operating expense 1,154 1,168 (14) -1.2% 4,432 4,370 62 1.4% Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits 67 78 (11) -14.1% 316 295 21 7.1% Other sales, general and administrative expense 14 36 (22) -61.1% 64 103 (39) -37.9% Purchased services 15 20 (5) -25.0% 75 81 (6) -7.4% Depreciation and amortization 23 24 (1) -4.2% 90 83 7 8.4% Total sales, general and administrative expense 119 158 (39) -24.7% 545 562 (17) -3.0% Operating income $ 73 $ 42 $ 31 73.8% $ 241 $ 216 $ 25 11.6% Other income (expense) (2) 5 7 (2) -28.6% 22 31 (9) -29.0% Total depreciation and amortization 76 72 4 5.6% 277 244 33 13.5% EBITDA (1) $ 154 $ 121 $ 33 27.3% $ 540 $ 491 $ 49 10.0% Transaction, integration and rebranding costs - 1 (1) -100.0% - 4 (4) -100.0% Restructuring costs 9 5 4 80.0% 14 6 8 133.3% Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 163 $ 127 $ 36 28.3% $ 554 $ 501 $ 53 10.6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (4) 10.4% 8.0% 9.1% 8.3% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release. (2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (3) For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Logistics Key Data by Geography (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue North America $ 640 $ 645 $ 2,468 $ 2,358 Europe 923 947 3,625 3,707 Total Revenue $ 1,563 $ 1,592 $ 6,093 $ 6,065 Net Revenue North America $ 616 $ 619 $ 2,367 $ 2,254 Europe 730 749 2,851 2,894 Total Net Revenue (1) $ 1,346 $ 1,368 $ 5,218 $ 5,148 Direct Operating Expense North America $ 558 $ 563 $ 2,138 $ 2,019 Europe 596 605 2,294 2,351 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 1,154 $ 1,168 $ 4,432 $ 4,370 Gross Margin North America $ 58 $ 56 $ 229 $ 235 Europe 134 144 557 543 Total Gross Margin $ 192 $ 200 $ 786 $ 778 Gross Margin % North America 9.0% 8.7% 9.3% 10.0% Europe 14.6% 15.2% 15.4% 14.6% Total Gross Margin % 12.3% 12.6% 12.9% 12.8% (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release.





XPO Corporate Summary of Sales, General and Administrative Expense (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits $ 18 $ (1) $ 19 NM $ 93 $ 77 $ 16 20.8% Other sales, general and administrative expense 8 5 3 60.0% 17 13 4 30.8% Purchased services 14 15 (1) -6.7% 47 57 (10) -17.5% Depreciation and amortization 4 3 1 33.3% 15 11 4 36.4% Total sales, general and administrative expense $ 44 $ 22 $ 22 100.0% $ 172 $ 158 $ 14 8.9% NM - Not meaningful.





Intersegment Eliminations Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ (24) $ (34) $ 10 -29.4% $ (132) $ (129) $ (3) 2.3% Cost of transportation and services (31) (34) 3 -8.8% (131) (129) (2) 1.6% Net revenue (1) 7 - 7 100.0% (1) - (1) 100.0% Direct operating expense - - - 0.0% (1) (1) - 0.0% Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits 4 - 4 100.0% - - - 0.0% Other sales, general and administrative expense - - - 0.0% (2) (1) (1) 100.0% Purchased services 3 - 3 100.0% 2 2 - 0.0% Depreciation and amortization - - - 0.0% - - - 0.0% Total sales, general and administrative expense 7 - 7 100.0% - 1 (1) -100.0% Operating income $ - $ - $ - - $ - $ - $ - - Note: Intersegment Eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company's reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The difference between operating income component line items in the Consolidated Statements of Income and the sum of the respective line items from the Transportation and Logistics Summary Financial Tables and Corporate Summary of Sales, General and Administrative Expense above represents intercompany eliminations between our reportable segments. The table above summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item. (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 96 $ 84 $ 12 14.3% $ 379 $ 390 $ (11) -2.8% Distributed and undistributed net income (1) 11 7 4 57.1% 40 32 8 25.0% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - - - 0.0% 21 22 (1) -4.5% Net income 107 91 16 17.6% 440 444 (4) -0.9% Debt extinguishment loss - - - 0.0% 5 27 (22) -81.5% Interest expense 74 52 22 42.3% 292 217 75 34.6% Income tax provision 30 27 3 11.1% 129 122 7 5.7% Depreciation and amortization expense 193 188 5 2.7% 739 716 23 3.2% Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 4 (7) 11 -157.1% 9 (20) 29 -145.0% EBITDA (2) $ 408 $ 351 $ 57 16.2% $ 1,614 $ 1,506 $ 108 7.2% Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 3 8 (5) -62.5% 5 33 (28) -84.8% Restructuring costs 21 19 2 10.5% 49 21 28 133.3% Litigation costs - 26 (26) -100.0% - 26 (26) -100.0% Gain on sale of equity investment - (24) 24 -100.0% - (24) 24 -100.0% Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 432 $ 380 $ 52 13.7% $ 1,668 $ 1,562 $ 106 6.8% Revenue $ 4,136 $ 4,389 $ (253) -5.8% $ 16,648 $ 17,279 $ (631) -3.7% Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) (3) 10.4% 8.7% 10.0% 9.0% (1) The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and distributed and undistributed net income may not equal year-to-date amounts due to the impact of the two-class method of calculating earnings per share. (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe. (3) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Revenue.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share to

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 96 $ 84 $ 379 $ 390 Debt extinguishment loss - - 5 27 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 4 (7) 9 (20) Impairment of customer relationship intangibles - - 6 - Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 3 8 5 33 Restructuring costs 21 19 49 21 Litigation costs - 26 - 26 Gain on sale of equity investment - (24) - (24) Income tax associated with the adjustments above (1) (6) (6) (18) (15) Impact of noncontrolling interests on above adjustments (1) (1) (2) (2) Allocation of undistributed earnings (2) (1) (5) (4) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (2) $ 115 $ 98 $ 428 $ 432 Adjusted basic earnings per share (2) $ 1.25 $ 0.78 $ 4.46 $ 3.51 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.12 $ 0.72 $ 4.03 $ 3.19 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 92 126 96 123 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 103 137 106 135 (1) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit (provision) of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Debt extinguishment loss $ - $ - $ 1 $ 7 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 1 (2) 2 (5) Impairment of customer relationship intangibles - - 2 - Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 1 2 1 6 Restructuring costs 4 5 12 6 Litigation costs - 7 - 7 Gain on sale of equity investment - (6) - (6) $ 6 $ 6 $ 18 $ 15 (2) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 349 $ 566 $ 791 $ 1,102 Cash collected on deferred purchase price receivable - - 186 - Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 349 566 977 1,102 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (188) (138) (601) (551) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 60 51 252 143 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 221 $ 479 $ 628 $ 694 (1) See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of the Press Release.



