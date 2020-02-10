NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2019.



Highlights for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 vs. 2019

Revenue was $41.1 million, a decrease of 52% over the prior year's first quarter. 2020 results reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. 1

Adjusted net revenue 2 , which excludes acquisition revenue adjustments and interchange and network fees, was $41.6 million, an increase of 41% over the prior year's first quarter.



Net income was $1.9 million, a decrease of 17.7% over the prior year's first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $11.9 million, an increase of 38% over the prior year's first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 as a percentage of adjusted net revenue 1 was 28.5%, compared to 29.0% in the prior year's first quarter.



Diluted net loss per share available to Class A common stock was $(0.01), compared to diluted net income per share available to Class A common stock of $0.02 in the prior year's first quarter.

Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 , which gives pro forma effect to the Company's going forward effective tax rate, was $0.24, compared to $0.20 for the prior year's first quarter.



Integrated payments 3 were 55% of payment volume for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

were 55% of payment volume for the three months ended December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the ratio of consolidated debt-to-EBITDA, as defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility, was 2.85x.

Effective October 1, 2019, our revenues are presented net of interchange and network fees in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. This change in presentation affected our reported revenues and operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019, by the same amount and had no effect on our income from operations. Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information (including reconciliation information), see the attached schedules to this release. Integrated payments represents payment transactions that are generated in situations where payment technology is embedded within the Company's own proprietary software, a client’s software or critical business process.

Greg Daily, Chairman and CEO of i3 Verticals, commented, “We are pleased with our first quarter performance and excited about our growth – both from our recent acquisitions as well as our solid internal growth. Our increased presence within the Public Sector vertical continues to be a driver for us and is a focus for the Company moving forward.

“We continue to invest in our products, and our technology team is delivering solutions across all our verticals to meet the needs of our customers’ markets. As a result, our sales teams are seeing increased momentum in their channels. We anticipate our product development will continue to be streamlined, which we believe will produce growth across our current footprint and help us expand into new verticals.

“At the same time, we will continue to pursue acquisitions that complement our strategy. We have consistently noted that our goal is to deliver strong growth from a mix of acquisitions and organic growth. Our pipeline is strong, and we have several signed term sheets for acquisitions that would enhance our existing business. We are excited about our future deal opportunities,” concluded Daily.

Revised 2020 Outlook

The Company is providing the following revised outlook for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2020:

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Outlook Range Fiscal year ending September 30, 2020 Adjusted net revenue(1) (non-GAAP) $ 162,000 - $ 166,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 46,000 - $ 48,000 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) (non-GAAP) $ 0.91 - $ 0.97

Under GAAP, companies must adjust, as necessary, beginning balances of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as part of acquisition accounting as defined by GAAP. For the revised 2020 outlook, the Company has removed the effect of these adjustments to acquisition date fair value from acquisitions that have closed as of the earnings release date. Assumes an effective pro forma tax rate of 25.0% (non-GAAP).

With respect to the “Revised 2020 Outlook” above, reconciliation of adjusted net revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, income tax expense of i3 Verticals, Inc. and equity-based compensation expense. The Company expects these adjustments may have a potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (929) 477‑0324 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on February 11, 2020, through February 18, 2020, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering Confirmation Code 8962025.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com , approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains information prepared in conformity with GAAP as well as non-GAAP information. It is management’s intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of the Company's consolidated financial information as prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP information should be considered by the reader in addition to, but not instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure and the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented so as not to imply that more emphasis should be placed on the non-GAAP measure. The non-GAAP financial information presented may be determined or calculated differently by other companies.

Additional information about non-GAAP financial measures, including, but not limited to, adjusted net revenue, pro forma adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and pro forma adjusted diluted EPS, and a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included on pages 9 through 11 in the financial schedules of this release.

About i3 Verticals

Helping drive the convergence of software and payments, i3 Verticals delivers seamlessly integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and other organizations in strategic vertical markets, such as education, non-profit, the public sector, property management, and healthcare and to the business-to-business payments market. With a broad suite of payment and software solutions that address the specific needs of its clients in each strategic vertical market, i3 Verticals processed approximately $14.0 billion in total payment volume for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact or relating to present facts or current conditions included in this release are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding guidance and statements of a general economic or industry specific nature. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, guidance, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could have,” “exceed,” “significantly,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on assumptions that we have made in light of the Company's industry experience and its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you review and consider information presented herein, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. They depend upon future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual future performance or results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Certain of these factors and other risks are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and include, but are not limited to: (i) the ability to generate revenues sufficient to maintain profitability and positive cash flow; (ii) competition in the Company's industry and the ability to compete effectively; (iii) the dependence on non-exclusive distribution partners to market the Company's products and services; (iv) the ability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the Company's industry and provide new products and services; (v) liability and reputation damage from unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data or disruption of the Company's services; (vi) technical, operational and regulatory risks related to the Company's information technology systems and third-party providers’ systems; (vii) reliance on third parties for significant services; (viii) exposure to economic conditions and political risks affecting consumer and commercial spending, including the use of credit cards; (ix) the ability to increase the Company's existing vertical markets, expand into new vertical markets and execute the Company's growth strategy; (x) the ability to successfully identify acquisition targets and thereafter to complete and effectively integrate those acquisitions into the Company's services; (xi) potential degradation of the quality of the Company's products, services and support; (xii) the ability to retain clients, many of which are small- and medium-sized businesses, which can be difficult and costly to retain; (xiii) the Company's ability to successfully manage its intellectual property; (xiv) the ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop key personnel and qualified employees; (xv) risks related to laws, regulations and industry standards; (xvi) the Company's indebtedness and potential increases in its indebtedness; (xvii) operating and financial restrictions imposed by the Company's senior secured credit facility; and (xviii) the risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of these assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Revenue $ 41,111 $ 84,868 (52)% Operating expenses Interchange and network fees — 55,829 (100)% Other costs of services 12,918 9,790 32% Selling general and administrative 19,287 12,516 54% Depreciation and amortization 4,655 3,552 31% Change in fair value of contingent consideration 154 (349 ) (144)% Total operating expenses 37,014 81,338 (54)% Income from operations 4,097 3,530 16% Interest expense, net 2,014 914 120% Income before income taxes 2,083 2,616 n/m Provision for income taxes 149 265 (44)% Net income 1,934 2,351 n/m Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,083 2,173 n/m Net (loss) income attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. $ (149 ) $ 178 (184)% Net (loss) income per share available to Class A common stock(1): Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding(1): Basic 14,233,785 8,812,630 Diluted 14,233,785 9,903,168





i3 Verticals, Inc. Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 % Change Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 41,624 $ 29,570 41% Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 11,859 8,578 38% Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 20%





i3 Verticals, Inc. Supplemental Volume Information

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Payment volume(1) $ 3,839,118 $ 2,943,849

Payment volume is the net dollar value of both 1) Visa, Mastercard and other payment network transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by us and 2) ACH transactions processed by the Company's clients and settled to clients by the Company.





i3 Verticals, Inc. Segment Summary

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 27,465 $ 14,056 $ (410 ) $ 41,111 Operating expenses Other costs of services 12,113 1,215 (410 ) 12,918 Selling general and administrative 6,322 7,936 5,029 19,287 Depreciation and amortization 2,947 1,539 169 4,655 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,206 ) 1,360 — 154 Income (loss) from operations $ 7,289 $ 2,006 $ (5,198 ) $ 4,097 Payment volume $ 3,635,056 $ 204,062 $ — $ 3,839,118





As of and for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Merchant Services Proprietary Software and Payments Other Total Revenue $ 77,702 $ 7,166 $ — $ 84,868 Operating expenses Interchange and network fees 54,364 1,465 — 55,829 Other costs of services 9,396 394 — 9,790 Selling general and administrative 6,091 2,987 3,438 12,516 Depreciation and amortization 2,782 661 109 3,552 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (319 ) (30 ) — (349 ) Income (loss) from operations $ 5,388 $ 1,689 $ (3,547 ) $ 3,530 Payment volume $ 2,804,139 $ 139,710 $ — $ 2,943,849





i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 335 $ 1,119 Accounts receivable, net 14,412 15,335 Settlement assets — — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,003 4,117 Total current assets 19,750 20,571 Property and equipment, net 5,129 5,026 Restricted cash 1,932 2,081 Capitalized software, net 14,779 15,454 Goodwill 166,413 168,284 Intangible assets, net 104,874 107,419 Deferred tax asset 30,137 28,138 Other assets 4,172 2,329 Total assets $ 347,186 $ 349,302 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable 4,530 3,438 Current portion of long-term debt — — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,205 21,560 Settlement obligations — — Deferred revenue 10,376 10,237 Total current liabilities 36,111 35,235 Long-term debt, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net 132,291 139,298 Long-term tax receivable agreement obligations 23,204 23,204 Other long-term liabilities 7,385 9,124 Total liabilities 198,991 206,861 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 — — Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 14,497,777 and 14,444,115 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively 1 1 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 12,921,637 and 12,921,637 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in-capital 84,855 82,380 Accumulated deficit (1,753 ) (2,309 ) Total Stockholders' equity 83,104 80,073 Non-controlling interest 65,091 62,368 Total equity 148,195 142,441 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 347,186 $ 349,302





i3 Verticals, Inc. Consolidated Cash Flow Data

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,484 $ 6,072 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,782 ) $ (22,026 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (6,635 ) $ 16,270





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are important to enable investors to understand and evaluate its ongoing operating results. Accordingly, i3 Verticals includes non-GAAP financial measures when reporting its financial results to shareholders and potential investors in order to provide them with an additional tool to evaluate the Company’s ongoing business operations. i3 Verticals believes that the non-GAAP financial measures are representative of comparative financial performance that reflects the economic substance of i3 Verticals’ current and ongoing business operations.

Although non-GAAP financial measures are often used to measure the Company's operating results and assess its financial performance, they are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. i3 Verticals believes that its provision of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with important key financial performance indicators that are utilized by management to assess the Company's operating results, evaluate the business and make operational decisions on a prospective, going-forward basis. Hence, management provides disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures to give shareholders and potential investors an opportunity to see i3 Verticals as viewed by management, to assess i3 Verticals with some of the same tools that management utilizes internally and to be able to compare such information with prior periods. i3 Verticals believes that inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional information to help them better understand its financial statements just as management utilizes these non-GAAP financial measures to better understand the business, manage budgets and allocate resources.





i3 Verticals, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to i3 Verticals, Inc. $ (149 ) $ 178 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,083 2,173 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Provision for income taxes 149 265 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration(1) 154 (349 ) Equity-based compensation(2) 2,124 951 Acquisition revenue adjustments(3) 513 531 Acquisition-related expenses(4) 262 360 Acquisition intangible amortization(5) 3,721 2,905 Non-cash interest expense(6) 100 233 Other taxes(7) 54 3 Non-GAAP pro forma adjusted income before taxes 9,011 7,250 Pro forma taxes at effective tax rate(8) (2,253 ) (1,812 ) Pro forma adjusted net income(9) $ 6,758 $ 5,438 Cash interest expense, net(10) 1,914 681 Pro forma taxes at effective tax rate(8) 2,253 1,812 Depreciation and internally developed software amortization(11) 934 647 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,859 $ 8,578

Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration reflects the changes in management’s estimates of future cash consideration to be paid in connection with prior acquisitions from the amount estimated as of the later of the most recent balance sheet date forming the beginning of the income statement period or the original estimates made at the closing of the applicable acquisition. Equity-based compensation expense consisted of $2,124 and $951 related to stock options issued under the Company's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan during the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Under GAAP, companies must adjust, as necessary, beginning balances of acquired deferred revenue to fair value as part of acquisition accounting as defined by GAAP. Acquisition revenue adjustments remove the effect of these adjustments to acquisition date fair value from acquisitions that have closed as of the date of this earnings release. Acquisition-related expenses are the professional service and related costs directly related to the Company's acquisitions and are not part of its core performance. Acquisition intangible amortization reflects amortization of intangible assets and software acquired through business combinations, acquired customer portfolios, acquired referral agreements and related asset acquisitions. Non-cash interest expense reflects amortization of deferred financing costs. Other taxes consist of franchise taxes, commercial activity taxes and other non-income based taxes. Taxes related to salaries or employment are not included. Pro forma corporate income tax expense is based on Non-GAAP adjusted income before taxes and is calculated using a tax rate of 25.0% for both 2019 and 2018, based on blended federal and state tax rates, considering the Tax Reform Act for 2018. Pro forma adjusted net income assumes that all net income during the period is available to the Class A common stockholders. Cash interest expense, net represents all interest expense recorded on the Company's statement of operations other than non-cash interest expense, which represents amortization of deferred financing costs. Depreciation and internally developed software amortization reflects depreciation on the Company's property, plant and equipment, net, and amortization expense on its internally developed capitalized software.





i3 Verticals, Inc. GAAP Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Diluted net (loss) income available to Class A common stock per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Pro forma adjusted net income(2) $ 6,758 $ 5,438 Pro forma weighted average shares of adjusted diluted Class A common stock outstanding(3) 28,364,844 27,116,974

Pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated using pro forma adjusted net income and the pro forma weighted average shares of adjusted diluted Class A common stock outstanding. Pro forma adjusted net income assumes that all net income during the period is available to the Class A common stockholders. Further, pro forma adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes that all Common Units in i3 Verticals, LLC and the associated non-voting Class B common stock were exchanged for Class A common stock at the beginning of the period on a one-for-one basis. Pro forma weighted average shares of adjusted diluted Class A common stock outstanding include 12,921,637 outstanding shares of Class A common stock issuable upon the exchange of Common Units in i3 Verticals, LLC and 1,209,422 shares of unvested Class A common stock and options for the three months ended December 31, 2019.





i3 Verticals, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Revenue

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

Three months ended December 31, 2019 2018 Revenue $ 41,111 $ 84,868 Acquisition revenue adjustments(1) 513 531 Interchange and network fees — (55,829 ) Adjusted Net Revenue $ 41,624 $ 29,570

